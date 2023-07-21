Women Seek 35% Female Ministerial Appointment

The Nigerian Women Trust Fund (NWTF) has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to deliver on his campaign action plan of having at least 35 percent of women on his ministerial list. Its Chief Executive Officer, Mufuliat Fijabi, made the call during a zoom media conference organised by Women Radio 91.7. Fijabi expressed concerns over the President’s recent appointment of special assistants and personal aides where only 25 percent and 15 percent of women were appointed respectively.

According to her, other African countries have made considerable progress in women representation. She, however, called on the new administration to uphold the 35 percent affirmative action. Also, Amina Agbaje, National President of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), explained the need for gender equity and transparency in the president’s list.

Agbaje urged women groups to send a delegation to the First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, to lobby for the consideration of the 35 percent quota system for women on the ministerial list. Ladi Bala, National President of the Nigerian Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), emphasised that media engagements were critical to keeping the advocacy for 35 percent affirmative action for women to garner the attention it deserves.

Adewummi Onanuga, the Deputy Chief Whip, House of Representatives, expressed her confidence in Tinubu to deliver on his promises. Similarly, Jamila Babuba, APC Professional Women North East Coordinator, expressed assurance that the president would appoint at least 35 percent women in his cabinet. Chikas Kumle, a social justice advocate, highlighted the critical role of women in an inclusive government, urging President Tinubu to include at least 35 percent of APC women on his ministerial list.