Women Rejected Me Due To My Looks – Alajemba

Veteran Nollywood actor, Stephen Alajemba, also known as Uwaezuoke, has revealed that he experienced rejection from women and people in general while growing up due to his physical and facial appearances.

Speaking in a recent interview with popular YouTuber, Yan Kontent, the thespian actor said his mother told him that as a baby, people refused to carry him because he did not look attractive.

Alajemba said he promised his mother that he was going to make her proud because she told him that he did not “earn anything good” for her as a child.

According to him, ladies “run away” whenever they see his face.

He further revealed that he was unable to attract a lover until he was 20, adding that he got married to his first love at 23.

The actor said, “Any lady who sees my facial look and stature runs away,”

“Unfortunately before one accepted me I was already 20 to 22 years old. I married at 23. So the first person tasted it and confirmed it and she did not leave me anymore.”