Women Reject Planned Resumption Of Oil Extraction In Ogoniland

Share

A coalition of 17 Ogoni women groups in Rivers has strongly opposed the Federal Government’s proposed resumption of crude oil extraction in Ogoniland, Rivers State.

The coalition, which made its opposition known in a news conference in Port Harcourt yesterday, comprised of thousands of Ogoni women.

It insisted that the implementation of the Ogoni Bill of Rights must be a precondition for any oil-related activities in the area.

President Bola Tinubu recently met with Ogoni leaders to discuss the recommencement of oil operations, which had been suspended since 1993 due to widespread unrest caused by environmental pollution.

The initiative is part of efforts to increase the nation’s oil production to over two million barrels per day by December.

Speaking on behalf of the coalition, Mrs Barileloo Patricia, Programme Coordinator, Gender and Livelihood at Lekeh Development Foundation, criticised the government’s approach.

She condemned the plan to resume oil extraction after 30 years without first addressing the longstanding environmental devastation in Ogoniland.

“It is disconcerting that, amid the rush to resume oil extraction in Ogoniland, the concerns outlined in the Ogoni Bill of Rights – which led to the suspension of oil extraction – have not been addressed,” Patricia stated.

She explained that the Ogoni Bill of Rights, adopted in 1990, was a declaration of the Ogoni people’s demand for environmental protection and self-determination.

According to her, the proposed resumption of oil activities was destined to fail as justice has not yet been secured for the countless families who lost lives, livelihoods, and property in the 1990s crises.

“The atrocities committed against the Ogoni people by the Nigerian security forces remains one of the worst attacks on an indigenous population in Nigeria’s history.

“Those responsible for genocide and human rights abuses against unarmed populations have never been brought to justice, despite openly boasting about their actions.

“For most Ogonis, the events of the 1990s remains an open and painful wound, still awaiting healing through truth and justice,” Patricia added.

Share

Please follow and like us: