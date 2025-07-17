Women Push For Ijebu State To Realise Awujale’s Vision

The Ijebu Women for Equity and Nationhood (IWomen) yesterday pledged to realise the late Awujale of Ijebu land Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona’s vision for the creation of Ijebu State. In a statement, Convener Yinka Ogundimu said they would remain committed to the cause of Ijebu State.

The group said: “We will work assiduously with all stakeholders to ensure that the dream of Ijebu State becomes a reality in his honour. “We remember Kabiyesi’s relentless pursuit of one of the noblest causes in our history: the creation of Ijebu State.

“He championed this vision with clarity and conviction, believing it to be a rightful and long-overdue recognition of the historical, cultural, and economic significance of the Ijebu people.”

It noted that the Oba symbolised an era of courageous leadership, royal dignity, and steadfast love for the Ijebu people.

The women said: “For a little over 65 years, Oba Adetona served as a bridge between our ancient heritage and modern progress, with wisdom, honesty, and unmatched devotion.”