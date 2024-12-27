Women Professional Group Rallies Support For AGF, Madein

Share

The Nigeria Women Professional Alliance (NWPA), a Civil Society Organisation, has pledged its support to the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Mrs Oluwatoyin Madein.

The NWPA’s spokesperson, Mrs Christine Ezekwe, who announced the support while interacting with journalists in Abuja on Thursday, urged critics to allow her to complete her tenure in office.

Ezekwe urged Madein to remain steadfast in her duties and ignore moves to remove her from office before her tenure expires in March 2025. She commended President Bola Tinubu for allowing Madein to remain in office until the end of her tenure.

