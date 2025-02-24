Women, Our God On Earth- El$age

Share

Fast-rising Afro-Pop singer and songwriter, Geduola Samuel Oluwaseyi, professionally known as El$age, has described women as “Our God on earth”.

He explained that this is why “he treats them with immense love and respect.”

According to him, this reverence reflects in his interactions, lyrics, and the way he engages with his audience, reinforcing his commitment to spreading warmth and appreciation.

El$age is carving his own path in the Afro-Pop world with an infectious blend of rhythm, positivity, and feel-good vibes. Born on January 13th in the southwestern region of Nigeria, El$age’s passion for music started at a young age.

He recalled that though he has an HND in Accounting from Ronik Polytechnic, his heart was always set on music, a passion that took root during his secondary school days when he began writing songs inspired by both local and international artists.

His musical journey began with the group Elevated Crusader, where he teamed up with Sammy Long and four other talented individuals.

This collective experience helped him refine his artistry, sharpen hi songwriting skills, and gain confidence in his unique sound. While Accounting provided a safety net, El$age never lost sight of his true calling.

“Music was more than a hobby, it is my destiny,” he enthused.

El$age’s breakthrough moment came when he and longtime friend Sammy Long released ‘Marathon’, a groovy Afro-Pop sensation that took the airwaves by storm.

The track, infused with uplifting beats and lyrics about love and happiness, quickly became a favorite among fans.

‘Marathon’ was more than just a song; it was an anthem for those who embraced life with a positive outlook.

Its success solidified El$age’s growing reputation in the Nigerian music industry, proving that he was not just another artist but a force to be reckoned with.

The chemistry between El$age and Sammy Long, cultivated from their early days in Elevated Crusader, was undeniable.

Recognizing their creative synergy, the duo announced a joint EP titled Happy Hour, set to drop in 2025.

This highly anticipated project promises to deliver a collection of summer-inspired bangers, designed to keep fans dancing and celebrating all season long.

El$age attributes his musical growth to a variety of influences, ranging from Afrobeat legends to global superstars.

He sees the industry as an ever-evolving landscape and remains committed to honing his craft, learning from pioneers, and pushing creative boundaries.

His music resonates with those who cherish love, joy, and a carefree spirit, listeners who believe in making the most of every moment.

At the heart of El$age’s artistry lies an unwavering dedication to spreading positivity.

His songs promote messages of happiness, romance, and stress-free living, reminding fans that life is too short to dwell on worries.

He sees music as a medium to uplift and inspire, ensuring that each track carries an essence of celebration and good energy.

While El$age treasures all his fans, he holds a special admiration for his female supporters.

As his career continues to blossom, El$age is fast becoming one of the most captivating names in Afro-Pop.

His signature sound, electrifying performances, and ability to create music that connects on a deeper level have earned him a dedicated fanbase.

His journey is a testament to the power of passion and perseverance, proof that when dreams are pursued relentlessly, they can become reality.

As fans eagerly anticipate the release of Happy Hour, one thing remains certain, El$age is here to stay.

With an unshakable dedication to his craft and an innate ability to create timeless hits, the Golden Boy of Afro-Pop is on a mission to leave an unforgettable mark on the global music scene.

The future is bright, and for El$age, the best is yet to come.

