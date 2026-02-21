…says flexibility is required to make a difference

Mrs Uchenna Ogunedo Akingbade, a distinguished legal practitioner and Partner at Sunesis DLP (a Limited Partnership Law Firm), is the chairman of the Lagos Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association. She told ISIOMA MADIKE in this interview that women in leadership positions are competent and really making a difference.

How would you describe your journey thus far as the chair of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Lagos branch?

Well, we were inaugurated on July 25, 2025. That’s about seven months ago we’ve been in office. It’s been an interesting journey thus far.

It’s been intense; intense because you are steering the executive committee of a branch. You’re steering all the committees of a branch, at least giving oversight directives and all of that, yet, keeping a close eye on everything that is going on.

And then there are a lot of things that come up on a regular basis. But, it’s been interesting and it’s been quite a learning curve. I know that in the course of my campaign, I said a lot that this role has to do with a lot of people management; I guess I did not even understand the extent of people management one would need to deploy for this job.

So, I’ve been doing a lot of that, managing people, managing different interests just to ensure that the common goal and common purpose of the bar, which is promotion of the rule of law and welfare of members, is achieved. So, it’s been interesting. It’s been intense. It’s been a bit of a roller coaster and it’s been nonstop activities.

As the first woman to occupy that seat at the Lagos NBA branch, would you say you have enjoyed the cooperation of every member irrespective of gender?

Well, to be honest, everybody has really been very, very supportive. And I honestly cannot put my finger directly on a time when I would’ve said, ‘oh, is it because I’m a woman that I’m getting this treatment.’

I don’t think so. I think even though I’m a woman, people are more willing and eager to support and ensure that the tenure is successful. So, the support has been great, and if anything, I would say maybe I’m even getting more support because I’m a woman.

Would you describe your position as a one off or what others may like to describe as a token?

Well, I don’t know about tokenism because for me, and for now, the women that I know that are holding positions are quite competent.

Tokenism to me, connotes something not merited, a position where someone just dashes you simply because they’re a woman. But in the course of this journey, and if I look around, the women who are holding leadership positions are competent and really making a difference.

Women are quite capable, so I don’t know about tokenism. For me as a person, nobody gave me the leadership position that I’m occupying today. As a matter of fact, I ran a gender neutral campaign. There is no one who told me, ‘well, I’ll vote for you because you’re a woman.’

And I dare say, and based on the general feedback, I ran a pretty solid campaign, and there was no gender colouration to it. If anybody had anything to say about gender, it was coming from them, not from me, not from my campaign team. So, we ran our campaign and we won fair and square.

There was no tokenism here. Again, I would say the women that I know that are in leadership positions, whether in their firms, in the NBAs, in government service, are pretty competent.

Even though we advocate for women to be competent, and capable for any office that they’re going to be occupying, the reality remains that some of us face a whole different kind of reality, which for some reason or another has kept them out of the leadership corridors for years. A few, if you go back in history, have been distinguished and singled out as great leaders.

What would you like to see at the leadership spaces?

Honestly, I’d like to see a level playing ground where men and women are playing at an equal level in every space. After that, we can continue to push for more and more competence and all of that.

So, I believe in people getting things on merit and based on their competence, but I also recognise that there’s a huge gap due to one reason or another.

If we give a little bit of advantage to level playing ground, if you want to call that advantage tokenism, so be it. But I don’t think it’s so bad at the moment.

What are those things that you want to see put in place to ensure that women have that level playing ground that can make them compete favourably?

Well, that’s a tough one because it’s a blend of domestic situations and societal expectations. What’s obtainable outside your home? So from the home front level, what do I think needs to be put in place? This one, nobody can regulate it. It’s between those within the system, husband and wife or whatever domestic support system that you have.

There must be understanding. There must be a structure, something you must have to support your growth. So, if the domestic side is not covered, it is going to affect the way a woman puts herself out there. And in my humble opinion, that is the primary reason why women don’t put themselves forth. It’s not like they’re not competent. It’s not like they’re not capable, it’s our God-given role.

Could that be natural programming?

Yes, it’s our natural programming; and it is what’s expected of us. The household falls on our shoulders. Yes, we know that women and men can contribute to that the same way women and men are contributing to the finances of the home, but we are getting there. We are not yet there; women still have a lot to do at home.

If you don’t have the relevant support system structures that will help you push forth outside, if you don’t have that in the home that is a major limiting factor. If you’re in Nigeria, well, you may call it luck if you want, because we have access to affordable domestic assistance and all of that.

And then we also have the support of our families whom we can call and say, ‘okay, come and do this.’ So, try and leverage support for your domestic situation. If something feels a bit difficult at the time, let it play out. It may not work out; rather than burning down, rather than creating a mess domestically, give it some time. If it doesn’t work this year, it could work in two, five years.

What are some of those things that you need as women to help you perform optimally?

Women are very loyal and are very diligent; we can deliver on tasks. I think women need a bit of flexibility. Again to tie it to the domestic parts because really when everything is working well at home you can push on and you can take greater strides in society.

So, flexibility; if you can give a woman hybrid work that would be very helpful, you’ll be surprised how well she would deliver on her tasks. All I’m saying is a bit of flexibility in the workplace.

Don’t make things twice as hard for them because they are women, which is the case most times. Don’t make us have to prove ourselves additionally, because you’re not used to women carrying out those responsibilities as the norm.

Everything is changing. So, peo- ple should also have more of an open mind to some of these things, and try to create a balance. And the people we are appealing to here now, who are the ones making the decisions, are the male counterparts.

So we are actually appealing to them, first of all, apart from your normal domestic obstacles, the professional angle, they should give a fair playing ground and give women a chance to prove themselves. Not necessarily expecting them to be superwomen. What is the source for the goose should be the source for the gander as well.

What does genuine inclusion look like within Nigerian legal institutions?

Well, we have the bar, the court, and the body of senior advocates. We have the body of benchers, and we have other bodies. Let’s even now talk about the NBA itself, and then you have the judiciary.

When you move to the bench, the judiciary, I would say, had covered significant ground in terms of inclusivity in that space.

Have they reached a hundred per cent gender parity? I don’t think so. I think there’s still quite a bit of work to be done in that regard, but the judiciary has covered significant ground. When you come to the body of senior advocates, we have not made good progress at all. It is largely dominated by men.

I think you have just 36, and I stand to be corrected with these numbers. I think you have only about 36 or 37 female senior advocates, and you have the men, I think the total number runs into, I need to fact check the numbers anyway, the total numbers, it runs into hundreds or even thousands. I’m not sure.

What could have been responsible for that disparity?

Women don’t put themselves out to chase that rank, and I’ll tell you why. It’s because it’s not easy. You have to be intentional. If you’re going to take silk, you have to be intentional.

You have to get your cases in order. These days, it’s a bit tough because you have to have a good geographical spread as well for your cases. So, you find that you need to travel to handle some of these cases outside your domain.

Do you foresee a time when the legal institutions will recognise women in leadership positions as a norm, rather than the exception?

It’s starting to happen; positions that women could never dream of occupying before, or even if they dreamt, they could never be bold enough to take the steps to achieving them, women are starting to occupy those positions. For example, mine. So definitely, it’s going to be better in the days ahead. It’s going to continue to spark a wave of change for more women to get more involved.

And the more women get involved, the more it will become a norm. The more likely it will be for it to become a norm, because, you know, I’ve run for chair now. I’ve achieved it. So, why not do it next time? Why not the next woman next time? And because they have seen that a woman can do it, they have seen that you can somehow, some way, manage to juggle the two situations.

Nobody is saying that it’s going to be easy. Nobody’s saying that, you know, it’s going to be straightforward, but it’s doable, because they can see these practical examples. You know, human beings, we are visual beings. So, what we see, it’s programmed in our subconscious is what is achievable.

By my projections, within the next 10, 20 years, we should have made significant, if you like, covered significant grounds in terms of normalising women in power; women in leadership, and all of that. And that will automatically shift the thinking.

Do you think that will be enough motivation for the younger ones to aspire for leadership positions in the legal spaces?

Oh, yes, because the status quo is already changing. As the different generations are coming up the employment ladder, the ideologies are shifting. I tell you now, the Gen Z generation, after them, we have the Gen Alpha, who are still the really young ones.

But the Gen Z generation, the whole gender thing is more blurred with them. So, by the time they all get into the employment pool and get into the leadership pool, you can see that those things will be thinning out because now you’re having more of a balanced approach with people. So, we’ll get there.

Some words of encouragement for the younger ones, who may be aspiring to be where you are now?

A word for the younger ones; I’d say understand what drives you. Understand what motivates you. Understand your why.

Why are you doing what you are doing? Whatever it is you are doing, why? It is the why that is going to sustain you. It is why you’re going to draw motivation from to continue doing whatever it is that you’re doing.

Understand your why. Stay true to your why, even though your why may change from time to time. Stay true to your values.

Try to be consistent. Show up. Be consistent. Be proactive. Take the initiative. Take the lead. Know why. Stay true to your values and your convictions. Be consistent. Those are my tips for those who are coming behind.