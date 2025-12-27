Women More Respected For Their Talents – ‘Mummy Wa’

Curvy actress cum social media influencer, Kemi Ikuseedun, popularly known on social media as Kemz Mama and widely recognised by comedy lovers as Mummy Wa, has melted heart with her roles. She has become one of the most recognised standout figures in Nigeria’s online entertainment scene. In this chat with MUTIAT LAWORE, Mummy Wa shared her views on marriage expectations, and what lies ahead in her personal and professional journey.

You’ve been a household name through the iconic Mummy Wa character. What inspired you to take on that role, and did you ever imagine it would resonate with so many people?

I did not know that it was going to resonate with a lot of people but I’m indeed grateful that it did. I’m just so happy that Mummy Wa is a character that’s loved by everybody and also Daddy Wa’s character. Acting as an older, married woman requires a certain depth and discipline.

How do you mentally transition into the Mummy Wa’s persona before filming?

Remember I am not married yet, so whenever I want to get into character, I think of my mum, I just imagine my mum, me being in my mum, and everything just makes sense, and it just flows.

What do you consider to be the biggest difference between acting in a skit and acting in full-length films?

For skits, I always play the same character. I’m just used to it now, but acting in films, you need to start that whole character building again, and you know, but it’s always very interesting to wear another character, like to take on another character, it’s always very interesting.

Looking back at your rise in the entertainment industry, what will you say has been your biggest turning point? I’d say becoming Mummy Wa because that is what people know me for, and entering into other things. I’m trying to build on other things but definitely, being Mummy Wa is my biggest turning point.

A lot of your audience considers you a role model. How intentional are you about the messages you communicate through your comedy and acting?

I’m very intentional because I know that certain people look up to me. In as much as I try to educate, I also try to entertain in my own way, and I pray people pick out the positive things from a lot of content that they watch. And yes, I’m still trying my best to bring out the positivity and educate people as well.

You portray a married woman so convincingly, has that influenced your own views on love, partnership and what you want in a future marriage?

So, to be honest, yes it has. It has made me see marriage from a different perspective. To be honest, sometimes it makes me feel like marriage is one scary institution, uhm, the fact that my character is always chasing the other character makes me feel like, ‘eh God, I don’t want to be chasing my future husband like this’. I pray my future husband has only eyes for me and me alone.

Do you feel any pressure from fans or family regarding settling down?

I do feel pressure, but I’ve learnt not to feel pressure anymore because at least I’ve gotten married in a film, I’ve gotten married in a skit, so they should please leave me alone.

Can you share the top three qualities you want in your Mr. Right?

My ideal man must be kind not just financially but with actions; he must put my needs before his and protect me and above all, he has to be God fearing.

How would you react if, after marriage, your husband asked you to quit the entertainment industry?

It’s not possible that my husband will ask me to quit the entertainment industry after marriage. No, it’s not possible because before marriage, I’m sure we’d have spoken well about it.

You are well endowed; do you think it sometimes takes the shine off your real talent?

I think I’ve learnt to accept and understand that I being endowed is still me. It’s still Kemi Ikuseedun, so I don’t even care anymore. If you love me no problem.

What are the disadvantages of being curvy in your industry?

I think it’s in all industries, it’s not easy as a woman, you know, eyes are on you all the time. Nowadays, I feel like things are changing, women are more respected for their talents. We have a lot of talented women in the industry and I’m just so happy seeing them, you know.

It just gives me hope that yes, ‘I can also get to where they are.’ But it’s not easy, some men will want to take advantage of you, and even some women will also want to take advantage. You know, some women take advantage of other women; it goes both ways.

You have continued to evolve beyond the Mummy Wa character, what new creative projects should your fans be looking out for or should look forward to?

My fans should look out for the launch of my WA park and a storyline ‘Tales of Mummy Wa’s garden’, new movie projects and other fantastic ideas still in the works.