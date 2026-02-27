Women Ministry Partners NPC On Gender Data Base

The Ministry of Women Affairs has partnered with the National Population Commission (NPC) to develop a reliable gender database, aimed to drive gender-responsive policies and improve the welfare of women and vulnerable children in Nigeria.

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Imaan Sulei- man-Ibrahim, expressed the ministry’s willingness for the collaboration in the areas of community mobilisation and sensitisation of women for active participation in NPC activities, including continuous Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) processes and the forthcoming Population and Housing Census.

The minister, disclosed this when she received a delegation from the National Population Commission led by its Chairman, Aminu Yusuf, during a courtesy visit in Abuja. The minister highlighted various challenges faced by women in society, emphasizing that reliable population data provides a foundation for crafting targeted solutions.

“These are the kind of issues we want to address together, ensuring that children are properly registered, whether at community level or in hospitals, and that we have the opportunity to study and understand our popula- tion dynamics.”