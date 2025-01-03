Women-Led Startups In Nigeria, Kenya Secure $150,000 Investment From Village Capital

Share

Village Capital, an organisation dedicated to supporting innovative ventures, has announced an investment of $150,000 in two women-led startups-Regxta, a Nigerian financial inclusion company and Rhea Soil Health Management, a Kenyan agritech company- through Standard Chartered’s Women in Tech Financing Facility.

According to a press release, the $150,000 funding will be split between the two companies. Regxta, headquartered in Nigeria, helps to bolster financial inclusion through its mobile banking services.

Its platform accelerates business transaction processes, lower business risks, support investment and savings, and reduce transaction and information costs.

Rhea, based in Kenya, provides affordable and accessible soil testing solutions to smallholder farmers.

Commenting on the investment, Regxta founder, Rukayat Bello, said: “Village Capital’s investment arrived at a crucial time, enabling us to expand our reach, secure a microfinance banking license, and enter new markets.

This support affirms Regxta’s position as a high-impact startup driving poverty reduction, fostering economic growth, and creating sustainable opportunities for underserved communities in Nigeria.”

Also speaking on the investment, Rhea founder, Priscilla Wakarera, said: “Building a science-driven hardware-software business in Africa’s agritech sector is challenging, especially with the need for continuous R&D and market-driven innovation.

“Village Capital’s investment will help us finalize the production of our Agripad devices, expand our agent network, and strengthen our impact on smallholder farmers and agronomists across Kenya.

The Standard Chartered Women in Tech program equipped us with the tools to scale sustainably and create meaningful results and therefore joining Village Capital’s portfolio, solidifies that foundation.”

