Women Inspire My Music – Wizkid

Award-winning Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has revealed the inspiration behind his music.
According to the Ojuelegba crooner, women are the inspiration behind his music.
In a now-deleted post on X, Wizkid wrote: “Women inspire music! Gods on earth.”
READ ALSO:
- I’lld Have Been On Same Level With Wizkid – May D.
- Davido Under Fire Over Remark On Nigerian Economy.
- Reactions Trail Viral Video Of VeryDarkMan, Cubana Chief Priest
Saturday Telegraph reports that his latest album, ‘Morayo’ is dedicated to his late mum, Morayo Jane Balogun.
The album has broken Tyla’s record for the most first-week streams for an African album on Spotify with 48 million streams in 6 days.
It has surpassed Tyla’s previous record of 46.4 million Spotify streams.
‘Morayo’ also set a new record for the biggest opening week for an African album on Spotify with 52.8 million streams.