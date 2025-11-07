Women in the Arts Collective Reframe Gender Conversations With ‘Let’s Talk About Men’

For years, women have been the centre of conversations about empowerment in the arts. This year, the script is changing. As part of the Lagos Fringe Festival 2025, the Women in the Arts Collective is hosting a bold and necessary conversation titled: ‘Let’s Talk About Men’, a gender-equitable storytelling workshop that invites men to the table, not as subjects of critique, but as partners in building a creative industry grounded in true collaboration.

According to the Collective, the session takes place on Thursday, November 20, 2025, at Freedom Park, Lagos, within the festival’s theme, Hybrid Identities: Merging Boundaries. It brings together women and men across creative disciplines to engage in open, honest dialogue about allyship, accountability, and shared progress in the cultural space.

“We’ve had many years of panels and programs focused on empowering women, and they’ve been necessary. But empowerment can’t thrive in isolation. Equity needs partnership, and real partnership requires both conversation and courage.

“We’ve heard what women want and need; now it’s time to explore how men can stand with us in making that vision real,” said Brenda Fashugba, Founder of the Women in the Arts Collective. “This workshop is not about blame. It’s about balance, understanding, and reimagining what allyship in the creative industry can look like when it’s genuine and mutual.”

She noted that the workshop will unpack what it means for men to move from being supporters to co-creators, from cheering women on to actively sharing power, access, and opportunity. Also, participants will reflect on the personal, professional, and cultural changes required to make gender equity not just an aspiration but a norm. On what the conversation will explore, Fashugba said: “Allyship Begins at Home.

True equity starts in private spaces. Shared responsibilities at home create the foundation for women to thrive publicly and professionally. “From Supporter to Sponsor. Real allies go beyond applause. They advocate, recommend, and speak women’s names in rooms they’re not yet in.

“Gate-Openers, Not Gatekeepers. The creative economy thrives on inclusion. When men open doors instead of guarding them, everyone benefits. “Calling Out the Norms. Allyship is active, not silent. It means challenging bias, stereotypes, and exclusionary practices wherever they appear.” There is also “Building Structural Change”.

The goal, she said, is not individual gestures but systemic reform, fair pay, inclusive funding, and policies that make room for all voices. From Allyship to Partnership. True progress is not about “helping women.” It’s about co-leading with them, sharing creative power, and building communities of trust and respect.

Women in the Arts is a long-standing platform that amplifies the voices, stories, and leadership of women in creative industries across Africa. Since its inception, it has hosted panels, workshops, incubator programs, and showcases that challenge bias, celebrate women’s achievements, and create pathways for mentorship and visibility. The Women in the Arts Workshop is open to the public.