Women in Public Relations Unveils Theme for 2025 Conference

Share

Nigerian Women in Public Relations has officially announced the theme for the fourth edition of its Experiencing Public Relations Conference, scheduled for March 19.

According to a statement from the organisation, the theme: Innovative Strategies for Business and Leadership Transformation will highlight the role of Public Relations in global renaissance, with a focus on developing economies and marginalised segments of society.

Speaking on this topic, the Public Relations Consultant and Founder of Nigerian Women in PR, Tolulope Olorundero emphasised the relevance and timeliness of the theme in today’s rapidly changing world.

Olorundero stated: “We are in an era of rapid global change and increasing demands for innovation.

“From the unexpected rebranding of global brands, to a conscious awakening of citizens across developing countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America; we are in the wake of a global cultural revolution that organisations and various executives must innovate around to remain competitive.”

Share

Please follow and like us: