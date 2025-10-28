Women In Mining Push For Transformation In Gold, Gemstones Industry

The Women in Mining Association of Nigeria (WIMIN) has called for a total rebirth in the nation’s mining industry, urging Nigerians to take ownership of the country’s vast mineral resources and drive value addition within the country rather than exporting raw materials for little gain.

Speaking in Lagos at a send-forth event in honour of Miss Universe Nigeria 2025,Basil Onyinyechi, who will represent the country at the global Miss Universe contest in Thailand, the Chairperson of the Women in Mining Gold and Gemstone Conference and Exhibition Planning Committee, Adesuwa Dan-Princewill, said the association’s mission goes beyond advocacy, it is about building a selfreliant and empowered generation of Nigerians, particularly women who can transform the mining and jewellery industries.

According to her, Nigeria has continued to lose huge potential earnings because many local miners lack the knowledge and tools to process minerals before export.

“We are finding out that our people, because they are not educated in this area, are selling products for N30,000 that should be sold for N300,000,” she said. “We are building capacity through masterclasses, skills development and knowledge enrichment to change that story.”

Dan-Princewill stressed that Women in Mining is working to promote value addition and traceability in the mining sector, ensuring that Nigeria’s gemstones are not only mined responsibly but also turned into finished jewellery.