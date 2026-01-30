Dr Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, Director of Centre for Human Rights is a lecturer of International Human Rights Law at the University of Lagos. He told ISIOMA MADIKE in this interview that the presence of women in leadership positions is a strategic imperative that benefits the justice system. Excerpts:

How in your view can women in decision-making spaces influence outcomes?

Women in decision-making spaces are critical agents for implementing the gender-transformative reforms that the legal profession desperately needs.

Women in senior roles, particularly within the Judiciary and academic institutions, can use their influence to drive the adoption and implementation of gender-responsive frameworks for recruitment, promotion, and retention.

Senior women can challenge the prevailing patriarchal norms that ascribe leadership to men and subject female leaders to masculine leadership standards.

By simply existing and thriving in these roles, they become powerful role models, directly countering the problem that low representation in senior leadership and decision-making causes.

As leaders, women can champion the creation of accountability mechanisms like gender audits, mentorship schemes, and gender scorecards to track institutional progress on inclusion.

Women leaders can actively participate in innovative and contemporary programmes to bridge generational gaps and strengthen the leadership capacity of early-and mid-career women.

What are the tangible benefits of having women in leadership positions?

The presence of women in leadership positions is a strategic imperative that benefits the institution, the justice system, and the economy, leading to a ‘transformative and gender-responsive legal ecosystem.’

It will increase the retention of women in the talent pool by directly addressing the problem of women’s participation at senior levels.

Women in leadership are a signal that women can have long-term careers, helping to reduce attrition caused by work-life strains and the dual burden of professional/ domestic duties.

Having women in leadership positions also ensures equitable outcomes. It helps prevent policy outcomes from mirroring existing biases.

A measurable increase in wom- en in judicial roles ensures gender-sensitive adjudication and contributes to the principles of fairness and equality. In addition, it will champion the adoption of modern, evidence-based practices like flexible work arrangements and other support packages.

This will enhance institutional effectiveness and efficiency, which is a core requirement for establishing a knowledge based on gender equality and work-life sustainability, and promoting inter-generational change and sustainability.

Do you foresee a time when Nigeria will recognise women in leadership positions as a norm rather than exceptions?

Yes, provided the current barriers are systematically dismantled using evidence-based strategies. This can be achieved when at least 35% – 40% of leadership and governance positions are occupied by women.

The norm will be institutionalised when gender-friendly workplace policies and other anti-discriminatory and anti-harassment mechanisms become the standard practice in Nigerian institutions and public offices.

In addition, long-term sustainability is achievable if legal education and professional development frameworks can integrate gender equality as a core value, thereby shaping the mindset of all stakeholders.

What are the key barriers preventing women from ascending to leadership roles within Nigeria’s legal sector?

The barriers are multifaceted, creating a situation where women are constrained by the ‘dual burden of professional and domestic duties,’ limiting their competitiveness and access to leadership.

There is the institutional/workplace culture that results in lack of transparent promotion criteria, limited opportunities, harassment, and in some institutions, the ‘motherhood penalty.’

This is compounded by cultures that prioritise long availability and client demand, and a lack of mechanisms to address gender discrimination and unconscious bias.

Rigid work structures and the absence of uniform policies for women and men also create unequal burdens for women, with many employers failing to implement more supportive policies for women.

Deeply entrenched cultural norms are another barrier that positions women primarily as ‘less than’ men, leading to occupational segregation (e.g., women dominating certain roles like magistracy/civil service, that are perceived as less professionally and intellectually demanding)

while the men get the higher or more superior roles. This subjects female leaders to masculine leadership standards, consistent with role congruity theory