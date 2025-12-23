Women In Energy Applaud Tinubu’s Appointment Of Eyesan As NUPRC Boss

The Women in Energy Network (WIEN), an advocate for gender balance in energy sector leadership, has commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan as Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

In a statement yesterday by Executive Secretary, Engr Asanimo Omezi, to congratulate Eyesan, WIEN President, Mrs Eyono Fatayi-Williams, said the appointment was both inspiring and historic.

She noted that it aligned with the organisation’s mission to advance female leadership and expand opportunities for women across the energy value chain.

She described the appointment as a strong signal of inclusive and forward-looking leadership. She stressed that Eyesan’s professional credentials and track record made her well suited for the role.

Fatayi-Williams described Eyesan as the first woman in Nigeria’s history to lead the country’s upstream petroleum regulatory agency. She called the development a significant milestone for gender representation in the energy sector.

“Eyesan is an Economics graduate of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) with over three decades of experience at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) and its subsidiaries.

She retired in November 2024 after serving as Executive Vice President, Upstream, where she provided strategic oversight of Nigeria’s upstream petroleum operations. “Her career spans key leadership roles including Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer and Group General Manager, Corporate Planning and Strategy.”