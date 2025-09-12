Women In Arts Collective Launches Groundbreaking Residency Workshop At Africa Creative Market 2025

The Women in the Arts (WIA) Collective, under the leadership of cultural strategist and creative economy leader, Brenda Fashugba, has announced a pioneering Residency Workshop for the F.R.A.M.E. (Female Representation & Advancement in Media) incubator program at the upcoming Africa Creative Market (ACM 2025).

Developed in strategic partnership with veteran actress and President of Forum for Women in Film and Television (FWIFT) Nigeria, Joke Silva, this workshop series “marks a significant step in WIA’s ongoing mission to amplify female voices, dismantle limiting stereotypes, and equip women in Nollywood and the wider African creative industry with the tools to tell authentic stories.”

According to a statement by WIA, following the successful launch of F.R.A.M.E. (Female Representation & Advancement in Media) at NIFS 2025, a groundbreaking incubator for women storytellers, the workshop at Africa Creative Market 2025 represents WIA’s commitment to sustained change in the industry.

The initiative ensures women are not merely visible in African cinema but are actively valued, resourced, and empowered as decision-makers. “For too long, women in Nollywood have been boxed into stereotypes — the witch, the long-suffering wife, the slay queen.

At Women in the Arts, our mission is to create space for layered, multidimensional portrayals and to build a future where female creatives shape narratives on their own terms,” said Brenda Fashugba, Convener of Women in the Arts. According to her, the Residency Workshop is designed to empower emerging and established creatives with practical tools, insider knowledge, and hands-on experience.

Workshop participants will master techniques for deconstructing and reimagining female stereotypes, develop frameworks for creating authentic, multidimensional characters, engage directly with acclaimed female filmmakers through intimate fireside chats, complete handson character development exercises with expert feedback, and leave with a fully developed protagonist outline ready for production “This workshop addresses a critical gap in African cinema education while creating tangible pathways for career advancement.

The partnership with FWIFT Nigeria ensures continental reach, connecting participants with mentorship opportunities, professional networks, and cross-border collaborations essential for career transformation.

“As Nollywood’s global influence continues to expand, initiatives like this ensure that African stories traveling worldwide authentically represent the strength, complexity, and diversity of African women.”

Founded by Brenda Fashugba, Women in the Arts (WIA) is dedicated to amplifying women’s voices in film, media, and the arts by creating opportunities for mentorship, training, and funding. Through flagship initiatives like F.R.A.M.E. and the Residency Workshop at ACM, WIA continues to champion female creatives and rewrite the narrative in Nollywood and beyond. Africa Creative Market (ACM 2025) will take place on September 16th, 2025, at Landmark Event Centre, bringing together global creatives, investors, and cultural innovators in Lagos.