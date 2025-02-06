Women Groups Visit Sudinah Andrew In Hospital

Share

Some Women Organisations in Bayelsa State on Thursday visited Madam Sudinah Andrew, a 71 years old widow, who was hospitalized for allegedly chained to a pole by some members of the Vigilante groups in Korokorosei community in Southern Ijaw Local Government area of the State.

The women groups however condemned the act and demanded that those involved in the act be arrested and prosecuted for alleged assault.

The 71-year-old widow, was last week chained to a pole at the Market Square in Korokorosei Community by some members of the community Vigilante group.

The Coalition of Women Organisations in the State, made up of Groups involved in the campaign against violence against girl children and women, said the visit to the hospital was to assure the widow that they are supporting her and are calling for the arrest of individuals involved in her public embarrassment and tying to the pole.

The Leader of the Do Foundation Team. Dise Goddy Harry, while speaking during the visit, said the various advocacy groups in the state were in the hospital to give moral support to the hospitalised widow and called on the Nigerian Police, the State Government and the Bayelsa Non-Governmental Forum (BANGOF) to summon the vigilante members involved to explain their roles in the public disgrace of the elderly woman.

Dise Goddy Harry said: “We were told that she was dragged through the market square and tied to a pole like a common criminal. We are calling on the Bayelsa State Government and the Nigerian Police to investigate the incident.

” The action of the vigilante members is an infringement on the fundamental human rights of this 71-year-old widow. There is no belief or culture that is above the Nigerian constitution. As a woman, we stand by you.”

She also called on Traditional Rulers and Community heads to review some beliefs and traditions that are inimical to the welfare and well-being of women and children in their domain, urging that women need to be protected against maltreatment and unfair conduct.

Also speaking, the Team lead of the End Violence Against Women and Children (EVAWC), Tari Tina Youdubagha, condemned the action of the members of the Vigilante group, declaring that the coalition of women groups are demanding that those behind the dastardly act be brought to book.

Hajia Balikis of the Federation of Women Muslims Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN), Bayelsa State Chapter, also assured the widow of the support of the Muslim women adding “You are our mother. What they did to you is wrong. What they have done is injustice to every woman.”

ThankGod Bukuromo Andrew, the junior brother to the widow, described the incident as a sad one adding “We were shocked to hear that she was dragged through the community.

“If we had protested, there would have been a crisis in the community but as peace-loving people, we approached the police and women organisations.

” She was accused falsely that she was caught trying to machete her niece and we were asked to pay N50,000 and was threatened with 50 strokes of cane.”

Also speaking, the Son of the hospitalised widow, Ebimobotei Mao Bunu, expressed sadness over the incident and said despite the release of her mother following a police order, he was not happy.

He said:” When I got to the community, I saw my mother tied to a pole with slave chains and some elderly women were playing draft as if they were happily enjoying her suffering.”

“For me, if I want to take the law into my own hands, it will promote crisis. Now, they have started tagging us breakers of law and order.”

Among the members of the Coalition of the Women groups are Vice Chairperson of the Dise Ogbise Foundation Selekere Preye, Team lead of the End Violence against Women and Children Tari Youdubagha, Joy Salo of Friday Konyefa Foundation, Prince Osain of Okpoitari Diongoli, Lady Stella Doumo of Kosiate Boy Child Foundation and Roseline Egbesu of the Women Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria (South-South).

