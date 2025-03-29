Women Groups Demand Senate’s Public Apology To Ezekwesili

Share

A coalition of over 350 women’s groups has condemned the recent disgraceful conduct of Senator Peter Onyekachi Nwebonyi during the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges hearing held on March 25, 2025.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the Senator’s use of highly insulting and vulgar language in addressing Oby Ezekwesili, a respected leader and an invaluable asset to the nation, has been deemed unacceptable and must not go unaddressed.

The hearing, which was meant to deliberate on critical issues related to justice and governance, descended into a spectacle of disrespect and arrogance as Senator Nwebonyi shamefully targeted Ezekwesili.

Instead of maintaining the dignity and seriousness that the Senate hearing demanded, Senator Nwebonyi chose to derail the proceedings, mocking the petitioners and disregarding the importance of the matters at hand.

According to a press statement made available to Journalists in Abuja, the Senator not only interrupted the process but also dismissed the efforts of the petitioners as “unserious” and a “waste of time,” adding that he was “ready to be a witness for the Senate President since we were not serious.”

Such condescending and dismissive rhetoric is an open attempt to silence the voices of women advocating for justice.

“We, as a coalition, demand an immediate and unequivocal apology from Senator Peter Onyekachi Nwebonyi for his actions, and we call upon the Senate Committee members present to take responsibility for failing to call him to order during the hearing.

“The failure of the committee to intervene not only condoned this egregious behavior but also perpetuated a culture of disregard for women’s voices in the political space. This cannot and will not be tolerated,” the statement read.

The statement further noted that Senator Nwebonyi’s actions were not simply a difference of opinion but an intentional and calculated attempt to undermine the credibility of women speaking out in pursuit of justice.

“This is an example of the abuse of power, rooted in gender-based violence, that seeks to intimidate and silence women who dare to challenge the status quo.

“It is a stark reminder of how women continue to be marginalized in political and public discourse. Senator Nwebonyi’s behavior reflects an alarming disregard for the values of fairness, dignity, and respect.”

The coalition also demanded that the Senate Committee members take immediate action to hold Senator Nwebonyi accountable for his disgraceful behavior.

“We expect them to issue a public apology, not only to Oby Ezekwesili but also to the women of Nigeria whose voices are systematically belittled and ignored in political spaces.

“Let it be clear that we, the women of this nation, will not allow any further disrespect to go unchecked.

“We will continue to demand justice, equality, and accountability in every forum. We will continue to fight for the dignity and respect of all women, and we will not rest until Senator Nwebonyi and the Senate Committee are held fully accountable for their actions.”

The coalition emphasized that their resolve remains unshaken, vowing to persist in their fight for justice for Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and for all women who have been silenced, marginalized, and disrespected in political spaces.

“This fight is far from over, and we stand united in our pursuit of justice. Our resolve is stronger than ever: ‘This Injustice Shall Not Be Sustained’—and we add, ‘NEVER.’”

