Women Groups Allege Plot To Oust Accountant-General

Some Women Groups, under the auspices of the Pro-Impact Initiative on Sunday alleged that there was a grand plot by some unnamed civil servants to oust the Accountant-General of the Federation, ( AGF), Mrs Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein from office.

The Group accused some key Directors in the Office of AGF of hatching high-tech blackmail as a measure to achieve their objectives against the AGF.

Leader of the group, Dr Osamudiamen Isokpehi who briefed newsmen in Abuja said the conspirators of the evil plot, were miffed by the result-driven policies of the AGF, coupled with the recent postings in the office, which were carried out in line with civil service rules.

Isokpehi said: “Those few Directors behind these acts appeared not to understand the extent to which they have exposed their self-centeredness and shallow-mindedness in the said petitions written against an Amazon of repute and personally distributed them to media organisations to destroy her hard-earned reputation.

“These self-serving few directors who have apparently checked the books and found no case of fraud against her decided not to back down but continue their endless search for evidence and allegations to get her out of office.

“To start with, how can these directors accuse the accountant-general of not being qualified for the position because they claimed she came second during the rigorous interview and examination attended by multiple directors who applied and sat for the exam?

According to him, “ The process of selecting the Accountant General of the Federation is; After a rigorous examination, some names are shortlisted according to their overall performance; The shortlisted names are forwarded to the president and Commander-in-Chief who reserves the right to select any candidate from the list.”

He asked further, “ Why is this examination issue coming up several months after? Why at a time after the Accountant General carried out a reformative posting exercise during which she moved “untouchable Directors of the Agency” who believed they are ‘Principalities and Powers’ in their offices ?”

Also, the spokesperson for Nigeria Women Professional Alliances, (NWPA), Mrs Christine Ezekwe said that the women’s groups have decided to throw their weight behind the AGF because she has proven her worth in that office and has represented the women’s folk well.

Ezekwe explained that “ we read in some sections of the media that some directors wrote petitions against the Accountant General of the federation claiming she was not qualified to be on the seat. How on earth will people who see her progress in her career as a well-bred professional wake up one day to fabricate such a gruesome lie”

“When Mrs Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein was appointed the Accountant General of the Federation there was Joy and high expectations across all facets of Nigeria regardless of gender, religious or ethnic affiliation. Her emergence gave hope to millions of young girls across the thirty-six states of the federation and the FCT that they can aspire to any position in Nigeria. Today, few men woke up wrote petitions and wanted to paint her black for not dancing to their tunes”