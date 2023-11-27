Women Groups Advocate For Reconsideration Of Gender Bills

The gender bill cluster supported by USAID and Palladium, consisting of Women Advocates Research and Documentation Center (WARDC), Womamifesto, National Coalition on Affirmative Action, Gender and Constitution Reform Network, SAGE and Gender Mobile has launched Advocacy to ensure that the 5 gender bills rejected by the National Assembly is brought back and passed into law.

Speaking at the official launch of social media and hashtag in Abuja, Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi Founder/ Executive Director WARDC notes that it has always been a relentless force in the pursuit of women’s rights.

“as we dedicate time and expertise to championing the cause of gender equality. This occasion of social media action launch and hashtag campaign adds great significance to our endeavor, inspiring us to amplify our voices and the voices of millions of Nigerian women in Nigeria as we call on the National Assembly to #Reconsider5genderbills.

“In launching this social media action advocacy, we aim to harness the power of digital platforms to spread awareness, mobilize support, and call for the reconsideration of these vital pieces of legislation. The hashtag #Reconsider5genderbills will serve as our rallying point, uniting us in a collective voice demanding justice, fairness, and gender parity.

“As we embark on this journey, let us remember that change begins with dialogue, and progress is made when we stand together. Together, we can challenge the status quo, break down barriers, and build a society where every individual, regardless of gender, can thrive.

She called on stakeholders to share their insights, experiences, and vision for a more inclusive Nigeria by joining this campaign. “Let us join hands in this advocacy, leveraging the power of social media to create a wave of change that cannot be ignored. The challenges faced by women in Nigeria are numerous, and these bills represent a crucial step towards a more inclusive and equitable future”.

Similarly, the Chief of the Party of Palladium, Lydia Odeh said leveraging social media for a course as noble as gender equality is strategic and timely in a world that is increasingly interconnected through digital spaces.

“As we go into conversation that resonates across social media platforms, we want to acknowledge that we have the power to influence the sections, shape the narrative, and mobilize a collective voice for change.

“These five gender bills we are advocating for are not just pieces for legislation, they are keystones to the doorway towards a more inclusive and edified society. They signify a commitment to dismantling a barrier that has hindered women’s full participation in various facets of life”.

The Mandate Secretary for Women Affairs, FCT, Adedayo Benjamins Laniyi stressed that When we are talking about gender bills we are talking about the force for change, we are taking possession of the future that has always been ours. there is a lot of divergent representation, we are networking and the power of the network therefore is in the power of our strategic cluster.

She assured that the women in FCT will deliver above what is partisan, religious, and gender agenda but to deliver is a new Nigeria.

Ene Obi, Action Aid Nigeria’s country directors noted that women don’t fight for themselves but for humanity. She thanked all the women who participated and all the organizations that supported the gender bill because it was a very spontaneous activity that we were not prepared for but we stand for social justice.