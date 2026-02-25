Women Group Lauds Tinubu For Fostering Peace In Rivers

A group, Rivers Women Unite for SIM (RWUS), has lauded President Bola Tinubu for his peace initiatives in the state, stressing that he has played a fatherly role by ensuring that the key leaders in the state are now working together.

Recall that the President had called for an end to the impeachment proceedings by the Rivers State House of Assembly against Governor Siminalayi Fubara, when he supervised a peace agreement between the governor and Wike.

The group said the resolve of the President to ensure that peace reigns is beginning to bear fruit as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the members of the Rivers State House of Assembly are now working in the interest of the state.

The group’s convener, Amaopuorubo Sotonye Toby Fulton in a statement, said the President’s fatherly role shattered the expectations of those who had expected the crisis to escalate.