Women Group Hails Judiciary Over Late Osinachi’s Ruling

The National leadership of the Association of Women Against Gender-Based Violence (AWAGBV) has commended the judiciary for the recent ruling on the death of late gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the court on Monday sentenced Peter Nwachukwu to death by hanging over the 2022 killing of Osinachi Nwachukwu describing it as a big hope for Gender advocates fighting for the rights of women.

According to AWAGBV, the outcome of court ruling on Osinachi case should spur the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun to launch a special and tactical investigation into the controversy surrounding the mysterious death of Shimite Bello, the special adviser on trade and export to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State.

The National President of the group, Dr Dise Ogbise Goddy-Harry, who made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Yenagoa, stated that the ruling of Justice Njideka Nwosu-Iheme of the Federal Capital Territory High Court on late Osinachi’s case as a big hope for Gender advocates and affirmrd that no one is above the law.

She also called on the Federal Government and it’s institutions to take up full responsibility on the total welfare of the children of the late gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu.

The AWAGBV, called on the Nigerian Police to consider the death of Delta Governor’s aide, Shimite Bello, as another sad narrative in the series of cases of violence against women in the Nigerian society without proper investigation and conviction of alleged perpetrators.

The Association of Women Against Gender based violence ( AWAGBV), made up of 21 Women leaders leading other women on issues of sexual and Gender based violence, insisted that the Nigerian Police should quicken investigation with a well backed up autopsy report that can determine if her death was natural or due to other causes.

According to her, the case of Shimite Bello should not go down as another case of unresolved incident of gender based violence adding that “late Osinachi’s case is a big hope for us as Gender advocates that no one is above the law with the latest sentence to death by hanging on her husband.”

