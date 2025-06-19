Women Group Flays Natasha Over Delay To Prove Sexual Harassment Allegations

Share

The Coalition for Democratic Women in Leadership (CDWL) has condemned what it described as “the dangerous trend of political victimhood and manipulation” alleged to have been employed by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan to blackmail and discredit her political opponents.

The Convener and CoConvener of CDWL, Dame Christina Eden and Maryam Yohana, respectively, called out Natasha in a press conference yesterday in Abuja, to prove the sexual harassment allegations against the Senate President in a court of law and refrain from playing to the gallery.

They said: “As women committed to the struggle for inclusion, justice, and dignity in leadership, we are compelled to speak at this critical juncture as recent developments surrounding Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan have become too grave to ignore.

“This is not because we are unsympathetic to victims of sexual harassment, but because we understand the immense responsibility borne by those who publicly claim to speak for them.

“There is a fine line between advocacy and manipulation, and sadly, it appears that Senator Natasha has crossed it. We must state clearly sexual harassment is real.

Share