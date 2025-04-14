Women Group Demands National Recognition For Igbo Killed In 1966

Share

The Igbo Women Assembly (IWA) has urged President Bola Tinubu to set aside a day to honour Igbo killed in the North during the 1966 coup.

Addressing journalists in Owerri, the leader of the group Lolo Nneka Chimezie, said former Military President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB)’s memoir has confirmed the coup was not an Igbo affair.

Chimezie said the belief led to the massacre of over 30,000 Igbo living in the North then. The group also asked ex-Head of State Gen. Yakubu Gowon to tell his own version of what really transpired in the coup.

Speaking on the security challenges facing the South East, the group accused the governors of not doing enough to curtail the infiltration of armed herdsmen.

