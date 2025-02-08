Women Group Commends Emergence Of Meranda As Lagos Assembly Speaker

Share

Women’s rights advocacy platform, WOMANIFESTO, has paid a solidarity visit to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, commending her emergence as the first female Speaker in the state’s history.

WOMANIFESTO is a platform comprising over 300 women’s rights activists, advocates, and organizations advocating for women’s rights in Nigeria.

During the visit, the Convener of WOMANIFESTO, Dr Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, described the development as a historic milestone.

“We are here on a solidarity visit because this has never happened before in Lagos. We are happy that, for the first time, a woman has emerged as Speaker of the State Assembly. We pray that God will direct you. You have always added value to the state, and this position gives you even greater opportunities to do so,” she said.

Akiyode-Afolabi also addressed concerns about media reports regarding Meranda’s emergence, emphasizing that women in leadership often face resistance.

“All over the country and the world, it is always a challenge when a woman assumes a position like this. We know Lagos State is not like that, but when we saw reports in the media, we became worried. This is a step in the right direction for Lagos, and we see your emergence not just as a personal achievement but as a victory for the entire men and women of Lagos,” she added.

Akiyode-Afolabi reaffirmed the commitment of civil society organizations to supporting the Speaker and her leadership.

“We are willing and ready to support the work you are doing. We are just a call away.”

Another advocate for transparency and good governance, Opeyemi Adamolekun, also spoke on the importance of Meranda’s emergence and the legitimacy of the process.

“We have read a lot about the situation, but what we do know is that due process was followed, and it was a very transparent process.

“Regardless of political perspectives, the House must recognize what her emergence means for Lagos, for women in Lagos, and for Nigeria. Politics involves negotiations and compromises, but what is at stake here is bigger than Rt. Hon. Meranda as an individual. The fact is that due process was followed, and she is here. Period!”

She urged the Speaker to remain focused on her duties, stating that political cycles change, but leadership legacies endure.

“This is not just about Lagos; it is about Nigeria and what this represents. The current political cycle will be over in two years. Let’s see this through to the end. We will support you and do the necessary work. In 2027, there will be another election.”

Also speaking, the founder of SHE FORUM AFRICA, Inimfon Etuk, emphasized that her presence was not politically motivated but rooted in a shared commitment to advancing women’s leadership.

“When you hear my name, you will know that I am not from Lagos. I don’t vote in Lagos. In other words, there is nothing of personal or political value for me in coming here. I am here to stand in solidarity.

“Our group, as Dr. Abiola has said, is a collective, and the only thing that binds us together is women’s interests. We are completely apolitical. Our focus is on advancing the collective interests of women and girls.”

She highlighted the urgency of gender inclusion in governance, referencing the 2030 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Nigeria’s lagging progress.

“We are just five years away from the UN’s 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) target, and Nigeria is still far behind. As Nigerian women, we are deeply concerned. Every time a woman helps to push that needle forward through her resilience and excellence, we take note.

“That is exactly what Rt. Hon. Mojisola Lasbat Meranda represents. No matter how high you climb the political ladder, if you are not a woman of excellence, you would not be occupying the seat of Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.”

Etuk urged Nigerians to recognize the significance of the Speaker’s emergence and appreciate the Lagos Assembly for setting an example.

“This milestone improves Nigeria’s global standing in women’s political representation. The people of Lagos should see this as an achievement based

on merit—one to be celebrated and embraced.”

She called on Meranda to take up the collective aspirations of Nigerian women and urged her colleagues in the Assembly to support her.

“You are no longer just representing Apapa; you now represent the collective aspirations of all Nigerian women. When a woman succeeds, everybody benefits.

“We are at your disposal to support the policies you will drive and implement in Lagos State.”

