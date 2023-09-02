Women Group Commends CDS For Improved Security In S’East

The South-East Women Professionals have commended the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa, for the improved security situation in the region.

The group in a statement issued on Saturday by Mrs Ijeoma Okafor and Princess Ada Udi, President and Secretary respectively, noted that business activities in the South East, are gradually coming back to life.

“We cannot but commend the Armed Forces of Nigeria under the leadership of Gen. C. G. Musa for the improved security situation in the South-East zone,” the statement added.

It noted that the zone had been turned into a war zone by criminals who, according to the group, were trying to indoctrinate the peace-loving people of the zone.

“The people of Southeast are business-minded. But this group of people came to remove our peace and instil fear, which has grossly affected our means of livelihood.

“Hunger was beginning to show in our communities as people were afraid to venture out.

“The ongoing clearance operations by troops is a welcome development. Gradually, life is returning to normal.

“We therefore urge our people to support and work with the military to restore total peace,” the group demanded.

The women’s group also appealed to the people of the zone to stand and cooperate with the military for total restoration of peace and stability.