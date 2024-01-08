Women group backs Betta Edu, urges Tinubu to disregard baseless allegations

A pro-democracy women group, Nigeria Women Arise for Democracy, yesterday rejected calls for the removal of Dr Betta Edu from her position as the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation. In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Princess Modupe Salau, the organisation urged President Bola Tinubu to dismiss the unfounded allegations and disregard the orchestrated campaign of calumny against Edu.

The statement reads: “Our organisation has closely monitored the developments surrounding the rumors of corruption in the disbursement of social intervention funds by Dr Betta Edu. After thorough investigation and consideration of the facts, we find these allegations baseless and without merit. “Dr Betta Edu has been unwavering in her commitment to serving the Nigerian people, and her dedication to the welfare of citizens is commendable.