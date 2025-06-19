Women, Girls’ Empowerment Secret To Many Nations’ Prosperity – EU

Share

The European Union (EU) Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr. Gautier Mignot, has said the secret behind the prosperity of many nations lies in the massive empowerment of women and girls.

Mignot asserted that countries which have successfully empowered their women and girls—politically, socially, and economically—while protecting them from abuse and violence, have recorded significant progress towards sustainable development.

Speaking during a visit by the EU Delegation to Skyline University in Kano State, the ambassador advocated for deeper cooperation between the EU, Nigeria, and Africa, stressing that shared interests and values are crucial to driving development across key sectors such as energy, agriculture, education, health, and digital innovation.

“At the end of the day, the future of Nigeria lies in the hands of Nigerians, not in the international community,” Mignot told students. “You, as future professionals, can make a difference. For this, education is key—it is an investment in the nation’s future.”

Highlighting gender equality as a driver of national growth, he continued: “One of the secrets of the prosperity of a nation is its capacity to empower women and girls. The most prosperous countries in the world—especially in Europe—have achieved this. They give women a say in political and socioeconomic life and protect them from violence and abuse.”

He added: “The most effective groups are those composed of both men and women. That is what every society should strive for. Nigeria is still lagging in this area. Advancing women’s empowerment is not about abandoning traditional or religious values; it’s about ensuring women and girls take their rightful place in society.”

Speaking on the EU’s development efforts in Kano and broader parts of the Northwest and Northeast, Mignot noted that while the regions face challenges like insecurity and poverty, they hold great potential.

“Kano is a strategic platform for development, not just in Northern Nigeria but across the Sahel region. It is a key city for West Africa,” he said. “We are expanding our presence and support in the Northwest and Northeast, launching new partnership projects worth about €300 million, including contributions from EU member states such as Germany. These cover areas like education, health, deradicalisation of foreign fighters, sustainable energy, and agriculture.”

He assured the Kano State Government and other states in the Northwest and Northeast of the EU’s continued support and partnership for sustainable growth.

“What we seek is not a donor-beneficiary relationship but a partnership based on mutual interests and shared investments,” he emphasized.

In his remarks, the Registrar of Skyline University, Mr. Ahmed Abdullahi, underlined the importance of international collaboration in addressing global challenges.

“This occasion reinforces the strong and productive partnership between the EU and the academic community. It highlights the importance of dialogue, cooperation, and shared understanding in today’s dynamic global landscape,” Abdullahi said.

He assured the EU of continued collaboration with Skyline University and academic institutions in the region.

