Women Entrepreneurs Trained in Digital Skills

Access in partnership with the NerdzFactory Foundation has continued to push for the empowerment of women, as it concluded the Women Digital Entrepreneurship Programme (WDEP) 3.0. The programme, which ran from January 15 to February 9, 2024, equipped 500 Nigerian women with essential skills and resources for success in the dynamic digital business landscape. WDEP 3.0, according to the organisers, builds on the success of its predecessors by responding to the critical need to empower women, who make up over 60 per- cent of Nigeria’s disadvantaged population.

The organisers also said the programme’s comprehensive modules covered fundamental topics including initiating online businesses, identifying digital business prospects, customer acquisition strategies, social media marketing, raising capital, and effective bookkeeping. Through engaging webinars, boot camps, and a culminating summit/pitch competition, participants gained practical knowledge, skills, grants, and resources to launch and grow their online businesses. Reflecting on the impact of the programme, Managing Director of NerdzFactory Foundation, Ade Olowojoba, stated: “Our commitment to empowering women extends beyond a moral obligation; it’s a strategic move with far-reaching economic implications.

By providing women with the essential tools to thrive in the digital economy, we are not only transforming individual lives but also playing a pivotal role in propelling our nation’s growth and development. The ripple effect of empowered women contributes significantly to building a stronger, more resilient society. This programme is not just about creating entrepreneurs; it’s about fostering a sustainable and inclusive future for our nation.” He noted that the WDEP 3.0 summit, a pivotal part of the pro- gramme, featured key stakeholders and successful entrepreneurs sharing insights on women’s business growth and support. The summit concluded with a pitch/grant competition, where the top three ideas/pitches from the boot camp participants were awarded prizes to support their businesses.

He concluded that the initiative underscored the commitment of Access and the NerdzFactory Foundation to drive positive change, foster entrepreneurship, and contribute to the development of a more inclusive and resilient digital economy in Ni- geria. “By equipping women with the skills and resources needed for success in the digital landscape, WDEP 3.0 serves as a catalyst for transformative growth at both the individual and societal levels,” he stated.