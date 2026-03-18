Women Entrepreneurs Laud Ecobank’s Enhanced Ellevate Initiative

Women entrepreneurs and professionals have commended Ecobank Nigeria for its continued commitment to supporting women‑owned businesses through its Ellevate proposition, following the launch of the Enhanced Ecobank Ellevate Proposition (Ellevate 2.0) in Lagos recently.

Ecobank Nigeria, a subsidiary of the pan‑African financial services group Ecobank Group, unveiled the upgraded program at an event themed “Her Voice. Her Power. Her Growth.” The gathering featured inspiring conversations and practical insights from accomplished women in business and professional leadership.

Delivering the keynote address titled: “The True Woman Power: Strength Rooted in Identity, Resilience and Purpose;” Adenike Ogunlesi, Founder of Gatimo Limited and Creative Director of Ruff ‘n’ Tumble, praised Ecobank for its longstanding support for women entrepreneurs.

She said: “When I was seeking a loan facility many years ago to grow my business, Ecobank was the institution that supported me when others turned me down.” She encouraged women to embrace self-awareness, resilience, and purpose as the drivers of long‑term success.

The panel session featured Bode Abifarin, Founder & CEO of Strata Advisory; Titilayo Adesoga, CEO of Village Farms Commerce and Exchange; and Subuola Oyeleye, Founder of Beaty Hut Africa, who each shared powerful reflections from their personal and professional journeys.

Bode Abifarin spoke on the courage required to evolve as a leader, emphasizing the importance of adaptability, intentional growth, and embracing new opportunities despite challenges.

Drawing from her extensive leadership background, she highlighted the need for women to own their transitions and step confidently into new seasons. Titilayo Adesoga encouraged women to rise above limitations by taking ownership of their personal and business narratives.

She shared candid experiences about overcoming barriers, the power of resilience, and the strategic thinking required to build sustainable enterprises.

Her message focused on confidence, perseverance, and staying rooted in purpose. Subuola Oyeleye inspired attendees with her story of building a thriving beauty brand through creativity, consistency, and understanding her customer base.

She highlighted the importance of authenticity, innovation, and investing in quality reinforcing that women can build globally competitive businesses from Nigeria.