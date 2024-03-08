Women’ Day: Optiva Capital Partners Reaffirms Commitment to Women Empowerment

As the United Nations marks International Women’s Day (IWD) today, March 8, leading investment immigration wealth management company, Optiva Capital Partners joins the world to commemorate this day dedicated to upholding “women’s achievements, recognise challenges, and focus greater attention on women’s rights and gender equality.” In a statement to mark the day, and signed by the Managing Director, Jane Kimemia, the company expressed its solidarity with the United Nations for its “commitment to spotlight women, their issues and social, economic, cultural, and political achievements, while also imply action for accelerating women’s equality.” On its own part, Dr. Kimemia re- affirmed the commitment of Optiva Capital Partners to the empowerment of women.

According to the Managing Director, “at Optiva Capital Partners, over seventy percent of our workforce is women. The company is daily committed to empowering our workforce, seventy percent of whom are women, creating opportunities for them to serve, to get better, and to grow their career.” She noted that “when you raise one woman you raise a generation, because one woman impacts at least five people. So in a workforce of over 1000 people out of which seventy per- cent are women the multiplier effect is better imagined.” Dr. Kimemia further stated that “more importantly for us at Optiva Capital Partners is the promotion of diversity in leadership and decision- making positions.

By championing inclusion in our leadership, Optiva Capital Partners is harnessing the full potential of diverse perspectives, leading to better decision-making and innovation. The crop of our leadership is predominantly women who consistently propel our remarkable growth.” Beyond the recognition, celebration, and empowerment of women workforce, Optiva Capital Partners is also deeply committed to issues that affect women, especially the down-trodden. The company is involved in community service programs such as its initiative with the Lagos State gov- ernment in maternal health. Basically, it is to address maternal health care and reduce maternal mortality rate in Nigeria because different World Health Organisation reports state that Nigeria contributes up to ten percent of the global maternal death.

The International Women’s Day is an occasion to educate the public to imbibe the idea of a gender equal world. A world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination. A world that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive. A world where difference is valued and celebrated. Commenting on the International Women’s Day, Dr. Kimemia applauded the United Nations for its affirmation that “together we can forge women’s equality. Collectively we can all #InspireInclusion.” To ensure the achievement of the UN’s International Women’s Day objectives, Dr. Kimemia urged all stakeholders to take urgent steps to “celebrate women’s achievements, raise awareness about discrimination, and take action to drive gender parity because the International Women’s day belongs to everyone, everywhere.”

It is, therefore, not surprising that in recognition of her immense contributions to women’s challenges and issues, and affirmation of her enduring value, Jane Kimemia was recently conferred with an Honorary Doctorate Degree (Honoris Causa) of Men and Women of Influence Global Award by Highstone Global University Texas