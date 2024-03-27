Women Critical To Driving Sustainable Devt, Mitigating Climate Change Impacts – Kyari

The Group Chief Executive Officer NNPC Limited, Mele Kyari has said women in the oil and gas sector play critical roles in driving sustainable development and mitigation of the impacts of climate change in the country.

Kyari made the assertion while speaking at the Strategic Women In Energy Oil And Gas Summit & Awards held in Abuja to commemorate the 2024 International Women’s Day (IWD) celebration with the theme, with the theme: “Closing Energy Gaps in Nigeria by Investing in Women.”

Kyari who reaffirmed NNPC Limited’s commitment to gender equality and inclusive development, noted that empowering women as leaders and decision-makers in the energy sector would help in promoting more sustainable practices, accelerate the energy transition process and ensure a brighter future for generations to come.

He said: “As we reflect on the achievements and challenges faced by women in the energy sector, let us reaffirm our commitment to gender equality and inclusive development.

“By investing in women, we invest in the future prosperity and energy security of our nation. I voll all stakeholders, both within Nigeria and on the global stage, to join hands in supporting initiatives that empower women and close energy gaps. Together, we can build a more equitable, sustainable, and prosperous future for all.”

The Executive Secretary, of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), Ahmed Galadima Aminu, maintained that the contributions of women in the oil and gas sector were a key driver to economic and environmental sustainability.

Ahmed who further stated that beyond the energy sector, the importance of women in society could not be overemphasized, made a pledge to always support the activities of women in the sector..

The National President, Women In Energy Oil And Gas (WEOG), Dr. Oladunni Owo, explained that International Women’s Day amalgamated into International Women’s Month adding that it was a period when women were recognized for their achievements without regard to national, ethnic, linguistic, cultural, economic or political differences or affiliations.

Owo who noted that the IWD has assumed a new global dimension for women in developed and developing countries alike, emphasized the need for Africa and the male gender to push for accelerated progress by inspiring inclusion and competition to ensure a better Nigeria

She said: “I would like to admonish every organisation and individual represented here to make IWD month a month to review your commitment to DEI, your commitment to maximising the entirety of your human resources, tap into the untapped reserve as a strategy for progress and sustainability.

The highlight of the event was the decoration of three ministers; the Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanuenyi, the Minister of State Petroleum Resources (oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri and the Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas) Ekperikpe Ekpo, with an award of honour for their contributions to women development in the country.