Women CEOs Driving Growth To Enhance Profitability, Shareholder Value

In the ever-evolving Nigerian banking landscape, a profound transformation has unfolded over the past two decades, propelling industry players into the global market arena. This journey has been marked by two significant recapitalization exercises, an influx of foreign investments, rapid expansion, and a strategic embrace of technology to seize global opportunities.

Yet, amidst these sweeping changes, perhaps the most remarkable evolution has been the recalibration of human capital, particularly in the realm of gender diversity. In an era where female bank chief executives were virtually unheard of, pioneering women like Cecilia Ibru of Oceanic Bank broke through the glass ceiling in the late 1990s.

Since then, a trailblazing cohort, including Funke Osibodu, Sola David-Borha, and Bola Adesola, among others, have followed suit, ascending to the pinnacle of their respective banks.

Today, the Nigerian banking sector proudly boasts ten leading banks led by women, a testament to the transformative power of inclusive leadership. Notably, Access Bank, the nation’s largest bank by assets, recently appointed Bolaji Agbede as interim CEO of Access Corporation. Other esteemed female leaders include Yemisi Edun of FCMB, Miriam Olusanya of GT Bank, Halima Buba of SunTrust Bank, Ireti Samuel-Ogbu of Citibank Nigeria, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe of Fidelity Bank, Tomi Somefun of Unity Bank, Kafilat Araoye of Lotus Bank, Bukola Smith of FSDH Merchant Bank, and Yetunde Oni of Union Bank.

Credit must be attributed to the Central Bank for introducing the National Gender Policy, which set a target of 35% affirmative action for women in the banking sector, catalyzing this paradigm shift.

These visionary women have not only held their ground but have also exhibited exemplary leadership qualities, driving some of the most outstanding financial performances in the industry. A recent report by African Business highlighted the superior performance of companies led by women CEOs, with the top four performing stocks belonging to the financial services sector.

As we celebrate the global achievements of women, let us spotlight three remarkable leaders who are not only breaking barriers but also delivering exceptional results:

Appointed in 2021, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, a former lawyer turned banker, has propelled Fidelity Bank to unprecedented heights. Under her stewardship, the bank has maintained high asset quality and a robust balance sheet, consistently earning accolades from leading rating agencies.

Appointed in 2021, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, a former lawyer turned banker, has propelled Fidelity Bank to unprecedented heights. Under her stewardship, the bank has maintained high asset quality and a robust balance sheet, consistently earning accolades from leading rating agencies.

Fidelity Bank’s recently released condensed unaudited financial statement for 2023 was very impressive. PBT grew by 128% to N122.15 billion from N53.68 billion in 2022.

Top-line earnings grew by 64% to N552.77 billion from N337.05 in 2022. Its net interest income was 82% higher than the 2022 figure. Its total assets grew by over 56% to N6.23 trillion.

The bank expressed its desire to play in the international market. Most notably, in 2023, it acquired the United Kingdom subsidiary of Union Bank to show its intent even as it reiterated plans for further acquisitions on the continent.

“The strategy is for us to move our footprint outside Nigeria and compete favourably with our peers. In the next three years, we should be able to be in six countries by doing at least two yearly,” Onyeali-Ikpe told Bloomberg. This consistently strong financial performance has endeared the bank to capital market investors as reflected in the sustained interest in its shares on the NGX.

Yemisi Edun, following her appointment in 2021, has orchestrated a remarkable turnaround for FCMB Group. With a staggering 72% growth in profit before tax in 2022, FCMB Group’s financial performance has been nothing short of exceptional.

Edun’s strategic focus on lending to enterprises has borne fruit, with the group achieving gross earnings of N516.8 billion in the 2023 financial year, an 82.6% growth over the previous year.

In July 2021, Miriam Olusanya made history as the first female to direct Guaranty Trust Bank, leading the institution to new heights of success. Olusanya’s adept management skills were evident in GT Bank’s remarkable financial performances, with the group reporting a 155.2% profit before taxation of N433.2 billion in Q3 2023. The group’s robust balance sheet underscores Olusanya’s commitment to driving growth and enhancing shareholder value.

These women CEOs, alongside their male counterparts, exemplify the spirit of inclusive leadership, where talent, dedication, and experience reign supreme. As Nigerian banks continue to harness the full potential of their human capital, irrespective of gender, they pave the way for a more prosperous and equitable future for all.