Women, Celebrities Dazzle At NWAA Awards

The night was of glitz, glamour, inspiration and stunning fashion as reputable women were celebrated at the just concluded Nigeria Women Achievers Awards/Conference.

In Lagos Nigeria, where the event took place, Nigeria Women Achievers Awards, NWAA 2025 once again acknowledged and inspired more women from diverse career fields in commemoration of the international women’s day.

Its celebration has always been a reminder of women’s impact and a call to do more in breaking barriers.

The Awards have always been intentional in celebrating outstanding women, recognising their contributions and spurring more women to action.

This year’s edition was spiced with an electrifying conference segment. Speakers and panelists’ sessions aimed at building a formidable community with no hindrances or discrimination but more collaboration in covering more grounds.

The panelists elaborated on the importance of Gender inclusion and the role of cultural diversity in strengthening National unity. A strong call for National unity, solidarity, and cooperation.

Some of the awardees included; Brighttheseer, Sonia Uche, Chioma Nwosu, Khloes Gram, Ruth Kadiri, Mrs Josephine Edeken Oamen (Leader of the Naval Officers Wives Western Region of Nigeria, Oghenero .J. Lawrenta (Aka Mc Royal), Ijeoma Richards, Real Housewives of Lagos reality star, Mariam Adeyemi Timmer, Amb. Amaka Diane Okeke, Endurancegrand, Mrs Adesunmbo Adeoye, Dr. Ijeoma Uche-Ezeala, Mrs Rebecca Odunmbaku, Adeyeye Oyeronke Aanuoluwa, Amb. Dr Lola Odeyale Ayo-Fashida, Adebanjo Mojisola and many more.

Managing Director of Glomay Company Limited and the brain behind the event, Dr. Joy Osusu, promised to continue to celebrate Women’s resilience, courage, brilliance and impact. “We will keep cheering and documenting all your efforts” ,she said.

She thanked women for being amazing and strong, for raising the bars and inspiring others, for keeping the faith amidst the numerous challenges and hurdles as well as never giving up.

She commended the speakers and panelist for being a part of the movement in lending their voices to inspire women.

Other highlights of the day included Doctorate Honours from Prowess University, Delaware, USA and Ambassadorial Honours for well deserving awardees.

