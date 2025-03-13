Women Can Change The World, Says Woman Activist

Share

Women have the power to transform societies, break barriers, and achieve greatness in all areas of life, says Oyinlola Sale, the founder of Women Connect.

Speaking ahead of the 5th anniversary of the Women Connect Hangout, Sale said that women possess the capacity to change the world if given the right opportunities and support.

“Women are strong, intelligent, and capable of achieving anything they set their minds to,” she said. “The world has witnessed incredible contributions from women in leadership, business, science, and social development.

When women stand tall and believe in themselves, they can achieve their goals and make a lasting impact.”

For the past five years, the Women Connect Hangout has been a platform celebrating women’s empowerment, resilience, and achievements and Sale describes it as a particularly special occasion.

“Women Connect Hangout is an annual event we organize to celebrate women,” Sale explained. “This year is special because it marks our fifth anniversary. It’s a major milestone for us, and we are determined to make it an unforgettable experience.”

