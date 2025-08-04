Women Breaking Limits, Abbas Hails D’Tigress Over 2025 FIBA Afrobasket Win

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has hailed Nigeria’s women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, for beating Mali at the final of the 2025 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket, winning the trophy for a record seventh time.

D’Tigress, coached by Rena Wakama, were crowned champions of the basketball tournament on Sunday at the Palais des Sports de Treichville in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

Nigeria has now made history as the first country on the continent to win women’s Afrobasket championships five consecutive times, while the team remained unbeaten in the tournament for a decade, since 2015.

An elated Speaker Abbas commended the female basketball team for making Nigeria proud, saying the victory marks another joyful moment for Nigerians at home and abroad, especially as the women’s national football team, the Super Falcons, recently won the 10th WAFCON.

While noting that the D’Tigress have further proven that women have the capability and the courage to cause positive changes to Nigeria, the Speaker said he is now more emboldened to continue with his campaign for gender equality, especially women’s inclusion in politics and governance.

Speaker Abbas said he expects to see more women breaking barriers and records individually and collectively in other areas of human endeavour.

As he congratulates the D’Tigress, the Speaker calls for their appreciation when they return to their home country with the trophy.