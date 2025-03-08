Women being silenced for speaking out –FIDA Publicity Secretary

Share

As Nigeria joins the world community to mark the International Women’s Day (IWD) 2025, the Publicity Secretary of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Abuja Branch, Chimdindu Onyedim-Etuwewe, has lamented that women in Nigeria are being silenced for speaking out.

She therefore called on the Federal Government to implement and enforce laws that protect women and girls.

Onyedim-Etuwewe, who made the call in an exclusive interview with the Saturday Telegraph on Friday, also urged the government to ensure equal opportunities for education and employment for women as well as tackle the root causes of gender-based violence.

According to her, it’s important to recognise that while IWD is a time for celebration, it is also a time for reflection.

She said: “We can see the current happenings in our society and how women are being silenced for speaking out.

“This cannot be the case, especially as we evaluate our journey towards gender equality.”

She stressed: “We must keep the momentum going, ensuring that women and girls, especially those in disadvantaged communities, are given every opportunity to thrive.”

Consequently, Onyedim-Etuwewe urged the Bola Tinubu-led administration to show more committed action towards promoting gender equality.

IWD, marked on March 8, serves as both a celebration of progress and a reminder of the ongoing challenges women face worldwide.

The theme for 2025 IWD, ‘Accelerate Action’ campaign is a timely reminder that we cannot afford to delay any longer.

She said to reach “our target destination, we need stronger political will, better enforcement of gender laws, and greater investment in women’s education, health, and economic empowerment.

“We also need to ensure that women’s voices are heard in all decision-making spaces, from the local to the global level.”

“Gender equality is not just a moral imperative, it is a driver of sustainable development for the nation as a whole,” she added.

Giving the background to the journey towards gender equality in the country, she said: “Since the adoption of the Beijing Platform for Action in 1995, there has been both promising and challenging and while there have been significant strides in areas such as women’s rights, education, and political participation, much remains to be done.

Although women have seen positive transformations, the pace of change has been very slow and below expectation and progress has often been uneven, particularly for women in rural areas, marginalised communities and women with lower economic power.

“We still need to do more to cover more women irrespective of social strata.”

Although women in the country have made considerable progress in various spheres, “We are far from where we need to be.

“She lamented that despite the advancements, cultural norms, gender-based violence, and inequality in economic opportunities remain significant barriers.

“We have not yet achieved full gender equality in Nigeria, and that is the subject of FIDA Nigeria’s continued advocacy.”

To this end, Onyedim-Etuwewe says that “advocacy, education, and legislation are key components to advancing gender equality, and FIDA Nigeria Abuja Branch remains committed to these goals.

“There is hope that we can achieve gender equality, but this requires swift and decisive actions.”

While admitting that there have been notable achievements including improved education access with more girls enrolled in primary and secondary schools, and laws to combat gender-based violence, such as the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act, have been enacted, women attaining key positions in politics remain very low.

She stressed: “Though there is room for more improvement in that space.

“To sustain these successes, it is crucial to continue advocacy, ensure that policies are fully implemented, and empower women economically through skill-building and access to finance.

“While we have made progress, Onyedim-Etuwewe said significant gaps remain. “These include entrenched cultural practices, unequal access to education and healthcare, limited representation in political positions, and violence against women.”

However, to close these gaps, she said, “We must intensify public awareness, improve law enforcement to ensure justice for victims of gender-based violence, and foster economic empowerment programmes for women.”

She urged the government to stop paying lip service to ensuring that women’s participation in politics is improved as a right and not as a privilege.

“Education and mentorship programmes that encourage girls to pursue STEM fields and leadership roles are also vital.”

STEM is an acronym that stands for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. The careers entail the use of science, tech, engineering, and/or math.

