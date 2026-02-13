Women Are Primary Drivers Of Nigeria’s Economy –Minister

Women are emerging as primary drivers of Nigeria’s economic, social, and democratic stability. Initiatives like the Nigeria for Women Programme Scale-Up (NFWP-SU) are empowering women across the country, providing access to finance, skills, and markets.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Imaam Suleiman-Ibrahim noted that under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, women are no longer treated as beneficiaries at the margins of development, but as primary drivers of Nigeria’s economic, social, and democratic stability.

Nigeria for Women Project

“The launch of the Nigeria for Women Project Scale-Up represents one of the most consequential and ambitious expansions of social and economic empowerment in our nation’s history.

It confirms, unmistakably, that President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda has given governance both a human face and a women’s face, and that it is now embedded in national systems, and not just promises,” she said.

She reports what has been achieved in just over one year since she assumed office, because the launch stands on the foundation of deliberate institutional activation and systemic reform across the Ministry of Women Affairs. “When we came into office, we took a hard look at the ministry and made a strategic decision: we would fully activate its mandate – not partially, not symbolically – but fully.

That meant restoring equal policy and delivery focus on women, children, families, and vulnerable persons. It meant ending duplication, dismantling silos, and building coordinated national social systems. The Nigeria for Women Programme Scale-Up – is the centrepiece of that systemic shift.”

She informed that phase I of the Nigeria for Women Project successfully met its project objectives of addressing harmful social norms and economic support to women. Beyond this it also proved something powerful: when women are organised into structured affinity groups, given financial literacy, savings platforms, enterprise support, and protection linkages, the results are measurable, durable, and transformative.

“In just the six states in which Phase 1 was implemented, 26,577 Women Affinity Groups were formed with over 560,000 members. Aside from the live lihood grants these women received, through the Women Affinity Groups formed, they collectively saved over N4.9 billion of their own money and have inter-loaned significantly to expand their businesses, cover health costs, and pay school fees.

Women Affinity Group

The minister emphasised that the Women Affinity Group model has now been validated as one of the most effective grassroots economic platforms in Nigeria, and several countries have formally engaged with us to understudy the Nigeria for Women model for replication in their own jurisdictions.

“The Phase II of the Project, which was launched by the President recently, scales that proven model nationally. This represents one of the largest investments in women by any government on the continent. It is a $540 million programme, co-financed by the World Bank and the federal and state governments, designed to directly reach at least five million women across all 36 states and the FCT,” she said.

Suleiman-Ibrahim stated that the project aligns directly with Tinubu’s Renewed Hope priorities on job creation, food security, rural revitalisation, and financial inclusion. “What makes this programme uniquely strategic is not only its economic design, but also its governance architecture.

Participation requires identity verification, and something deeply instructive has already happened as a result. In Niger State for instance, during programme rollout, many women, for the first time in their lives, obtained formal identification in order to participate.

The fastest and most accessible ID available to them was the voter card. “That administrative step produced an unexpected democratic dividend. These newly registered women did not stop at programme participation; they became politically visible.

In one local government area, women beneficiaries organised and voted collectively, and influenced the outcome of a local election. This is what happens when social policy meets civic identity. Empowerment becomes democratic strength,” she noted.

She noted that they continue to receive reports from grassroots partners, religious and traditional institutions, confirming that in communities where this project is being implemented, they receive less requests for household interventions, that children are going to school and staying in class and that economic activities have been boosted.

Happy Woman App Platform

“They confirmed what we have always known; investing in women is smart economics.” The minister adds that apart from the NFWP Scale-Up, they also rolled out the Happy Woman App Platform, a national digital gateway for women’s empowerment services that serves as an opportunities aggregator for women.

“This platform will aggregate access to programmes, finance opportunities, skills training, protection services, and market linkages. Our target is 10 million verified women registrations within the next 10 months; we are already at our million mark.

In just a few days of pilot testing, we have already seen hundreds of thousands of registration, demonstrating demand. “Our reforms have not been limited to economic empowerment alone. We have built complementary policy and institutional pillars to sustain impact.

We completed the review of the National Child Policy and Child Protection frameworks after nearly two decades of dormancy. “We have now completed the preparation of the Nigeria Gender Profile and Roadmap 2030, and launched the National Costed Action Plan to End Violence Against Children and the Costed Plan to End Child Marriage.

We strengthened the national GBV dashboard for real-time reporting and response and we activated the care economy framework. ”

She said, through the Renewed Hope Social Impact Intervention (RH-SII 774), launched by President Tinubu in Lafia, Nasarawa State on June 25, 2025 are targeting 50 million women, children and family units with tailored interventions that cut across social needs; from access to energy through Poweher774 that seeks to bring power to women to light up their homes, and power their businesses, to setting up structures to address Gender Based Violence, to digital and financial inclusion, to strengthening family cohesion under Families First Project, addressing child protection and development needs, and addressing gaps in social infrastructure for women and children including housing, safe spaces and play spaces.

“Already we are implementing programs such as the Women AgroValue Expansion Program and Women in Nigeria’s Gas Sector initiatives (WiNGS), that directly seek to enhance the economic power of Nigerian women, in order to accelerate the drive towards achieving the president’s vision of a $1 trillion economy.

“Nigeria’s international engagement is also reinforcing our social development architecture. The recent MoU with Türkiye on family cohesion and social welfare reflects a shared understanding that strong families underpin stable societies and economic resilience.

We are already domesticating this cooperation into programme design, as well as other cooperation frameworks with the UAE and the OIC amongst other key partners.” On the influence of the current administration on women for national transformation.

She said: “I make bold to state that history will record that under Tinubu’s leadership, women were mobilised to an unprecedented level of productivity for national transformation.

In further demonstration of this, I am pleased to report that we have launched the Third National Action Plan on United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security, positioning Nigeria among the few countries globally to achieve this milestone.”