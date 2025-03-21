Women And The Tax System

Share

Women everywhere are known to be celebrated in the month of March. March is Women’s Month, a time when advocacy programs, policy dialogues, and social campaigns dominate the global space in honour of women. It is a month dedicated to reflecting on the progress made and the challenges that remain in achieving gender equality.

As we celebrate women’s accomplishments, one question comes up: What about women and taxation? Women’s empowerment is more than just a social justice issue; it is a strategy for national growth.

This is in line with Sustainable Development Goal 5 (SDG 5), which aims to achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls.

In Nigeria, women make up a huge part of the workforce. From small-scale entrepreneurs in local marketplaces to women running home-based enterprises to professionals in various workplaces, women are the backbone of the economy.

Can we go a day without women? Impossible. Nigeria has evolved. Women have become leaders, decision-makers, and key players in business and governance.

A woman running a business in Lagos or Wuse market in Abuja benefits directly from taxation. The road she uses to transport goods, the electricity powering her store, and the market security protecting her from theft all exist because of tax revenue. Without taxation, the cost of running a business would be unbearable, and women would struggle to expand and succeed.

Without tax, the burden of poor public services falls heavily on women. When hospitals are underfunded, it is women who suffer during childbirth. When schools are in bad shape, it is mothers who struggle to secure a good education for their children.

When roads are bad, it is women traders who find it difficult to transport their goods. Taxation is what makes it possible for these services to improve.

Taxation is not just about collecting revenue; it is about building a system where women can succeed. A strong and transparent tax framework creates an economy where opportunities are not limited by gender. Women are not just taxpayers; they are nation builders, contributing daily to the progress of Nigeria.

This Women’s Month, the conversation must go beyond celebration. The role of taxation in shaping a prosperous Nigeria for women must be emphasized. Taxation is not a burden; it is the foundation upon which better businesses, communities, and empowered women stand.

…Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi is the technical assistant on broadcast media to the executive chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service.

