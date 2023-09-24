Women Allege Threat To Life In Ebonyi Donkey Market, Petition DSS, Nwifuru’s Wife

…’ They’re troublemakers

Some women in the popular international donkey market located on the ever-busy Abakaliki/Ezzamgbo/Enugu highway in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, have petitioned the Department of State Security Service (DSS) and the wife of the state Governor, Mrs Mary-Maudline Uzoamaka Nwifuru over alleged threat to their lives by the local government and leadership of the market.

In the petition signed by Mrs Omenyi Ukamamaka, Mrs Oluchukwu Omebe, Mrs Justina Elechi and Mrs Ukamaka Ugwu, the women accused Chairman of the market, Victor Omoha of terrorizing them with a militia group in the market with the connivance of the local government Chairman, Ikechukwu Odono

They alleged that the said militia group in the market have been confiscating their donkey bones and selling them to the Chinese who are buying them off very costly and making huge monies from it without allowing them to have the bones and sell them as their rights.

They further alleged that some of them have been terribly brutalized, tortured and mercilessly beaten up with various weapons for refusing to release the bones.

“We are women who trade on donkeys at Nkwo Market Ezzamgbo in Ohaukwu local government area. We are over 100 women in the said business.

“We want to bring to your notice the situation we are facing in the hands of the Chairman of the market, Mr. Ogo Victor Omoha in connivance with the council Chairman, Mr. Ikechukwu Odono.

“The said Victor Omoha has set up a militia group in the market who forcefully confiscate and take away all donkey bones from all our donkeys killed in the market without any form of payment.

“in the event of our refusal to surrender those bones, many of us have been terribly brutalized, tortured and mercilessly beaten up with all forms of weapons with various degrees of injuries sustained; a case in point is that of Mrs Omenyi Ukamaka and others.

“That when they collect those bones from us, they sell same to Chinese merchants at attractive prices denying us our due right of ownership.

“That all attempts to get the Chairman of Ohaukwu local government to intervene and stop the said devastating act had always proved abortive as the chairman had always referred us back to Victor Omoha claiming that the said Victor was right in his activities”, the women stated.

Reacting to the petition, Omoha described the women as troublemakers who are hell-bent on disrupting the peace of the market by refusing to join unions in the market and the activities geared towards its progress it.

He denied having any militia group that tortured the women, adding that he could not support the molestation of women in the market.

He specifically accused Mrs. Ominyi Ukamaka of constantly fighting her fellow women in the market and beating children which has been causing tension in the market.

Also in his reaction, the Chairman of Ohaukwu local government area, Ikechukwu Odono said Mrs Ominyi has been fermenting troubles in the market through her behaviours and described her as an agent of crisis.

He opined that she has refused to join the unions in the market and denied ever supporting her assault by anybody in the market.

Odono said the bones of the donkeys belong to the host communities of the market; Amike and Ishielu communities as part of what they should be getting in the market and wondered why the women should insist on having the bones when it is not their right.

The Chairman said the final buyers of the donkey meats should even be the rightful owners of the bones in the first place and not the women.