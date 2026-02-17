Women Affairs Ministry Presents N134.2bn 2026 Budget To Senate

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim, yesterday, presented the Ministry’s 2026 budget proposal of N134.2 billion to the Senate Committee on Women Affairs.

According to Sulaiman-Ibrahim, the proposed budget, which is broken down into N2.1 billion for personnel, N810.9 million for overhead, and N131.2 billion for capital expenditure, aims to address Nigeria’s social development challenges, including maternal health risks, gender-based violence, and period poverty.

The minister highlighted the ministry’s achievements in 2025, including the implementation of the Nigeria for Women Programme Scale-Up, review of the National Child Policy, and launch of the National Action Plan to End Violence Against Children.

She emphasized the need for increased funding to unlock the WINGS programme, which has secured donor commitments of $146.69 billion, contingent on 20 per cent counterpart funding.