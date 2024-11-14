Women Affairs Minister Condole With Family Of Late COAS, Lagbaja

Share

The Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim has led a delegation of women leaders and representatives of various women’s organizations to extend heartfelt condolences to Mrs Mariya Abiodun Lagbaja, wife of the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

During the visit, the Minister expressed her sympathy to the family, urging them to find solace in faith and the support of the nation, recognizing that life’s journey is guided by divine will.

She reassured Mrs Lagbaja and her family of the collective prayers and unwavering support of Nigerian women during this challenging time.

In a moving message penned in the condolence register, Hajiya Sulaiman-Ibrahim wrote, “Dear General, you came, you lived, you conquered. Rest in peace. To your beloved family, may the Almighty be their strength.”

The delegation include Dr Asabe Bashir, Director-General of the Maryam Babangida National Centre for Women Development; retired Brigadier-General Christiana Thomas; Chief Moji Makanjuola, Convener of the Sisterhood Women’s Network; Mrs. Chizoba Ogbeche, Vice President of NAWOJ Zone D; and other influential figures from women’s groups nationwide.

Together, they offered their respects and pledged continued support for the family.

