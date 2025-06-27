The Women Affairs Minister, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has expressed strong support for President Bola Tinubu’s recent assent to the Tax Reforms Law, calling it a significant step towards enhancing the welfare of Nigerians.

In a statement signed on Friday by her Special Adviser on Media & Publicity, Jonathan Eze, the Minister highlighted that the reforms are designed to alleviate the financial burden on citizens while promoting economic growth.

She emphasized that the law is a testament to the government’s commitment to implementing people-centered policies that prioritize the needs of the populace.

“This reform is not just a legislative change; it represents a profound understanding of the challenges our citizens face,” the Minister stated. “By making tax policies more equitable, we are ensuring that every Nigerian has a fair chance at financial stability.”

Today, the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs proudly salutes a profound and people-centred decision that will transform the everyday reality of millions.

“I extend heartfelt commendation to His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu, for signing into law the Tax Reform Bill; a bold, compassionate, and visionary step that demonstrates his administration’s unwavering commitment to inclusive governance and the well-being of all Nigerians, especially women, children, and families.

“This legislative milestone is far more than a fiscal adjustment; it is a social justice intervention. By removing Value Added Tax (VAT) on essential female-related and child care items such as sanitary towels and baby diapers, the President has responded to the long-standing cries of mothers, caregivers, and advocates who have tirelessly called for the prioritisation of basic dignity in economic policy.

“For women in low-income households, this reform delivers direct and immediate relief. It lifts an often invisible burden from the shoulders of those who are forced to make difficult choices every day; between menstrual hygiene and school attendance, between clean diapers and household sustenance. In eliminating these inequities, Mr. President has brought government closer to the grassroots and reaffirmed the humanity at the core of the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

The new Tax Reforms Law aims to streamline the tax system, reduce rates for lower-income groups, and encourage investments that foster job creation. The Minister urged citizens to engage with the reforms positively, emphasizing that these changes could lead to a more prosperous and equitable society.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim’s commendation reflects a growing consensus among government officials on the importance of collaborative efforts to improve the country’s economic landscape.

As the implementation phase begins, stakeholders are optimistic about the positive impact these reforms will have on Nigeria’s economy and its citizens.