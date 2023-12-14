Woman’s Stomach Cramps Turn Out to Be a Baby in Her Bowel

In a rare medical anomaly, a woman was shocked to learn she was 23 weeks pregnant with the baby growing inside her bowel. According to the case study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, the 37-year-old sought medical treatment after 10 days of severe abdominal pain and worsening bloat, but scans revealed she was pregnant with a “normally formed” foetus.

However, she was experiencing an abdominal ectopic pregnancy, when a fertilized egg implants outside of the uterus and instead in the abdominal cavity, which only accounts for approximately 1% of ectopic pregnancies, reports The New York Post.

Ectopic pregnancies — which make up less than 2% of all pregnancies and more commonly occur in the fallopian tubes — are a danger to the mother, potentially causing internal bleeding, tube rupture or shock, and rarely result in a surviving foetus. Symptoms often include vaginal bleeding, abdominal pain, dizziness and weakness.