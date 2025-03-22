Womanifesto Raises Alarm Over Plans to Recall Natasha

Share

Womanifesto, a gender equality advocacy group, has raised concerns over the ongoing harassment and intimidation faced by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District.

The group made this known in a press statement issued in Abuja, condemning alleged plans to recall her through coercion by her constituents.

It described the move as a troubling disregard for the rule of law and called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that any recall process remains fair, transparent, and in full compliance with democratic principles.

Womanifesto expressed unwavering support for Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, emphasizing that the actions against her appear politically motivated.

“We stand in solidarity with Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan in the face of continued harassment, intimidation, and threats against her safety and dignity,” the statement read.

The group expressed alleged coercion of her constituents, with reports suggesting that political figures are attempting to force a recall vote.

It urged INEC to protect the integrity of the electoral process, insisting that any recall efforts must adhere to the constitution and the law.

“We condemn the ongoing coercion by detractors to recall her through her constituency,” the statement continued.

“We call on INEC to respect the rule of law and ensure that any recall process is conducted free from political interference.”

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s participation in the recent Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) meeting in Geneva has been at the centre of the controversy.

Although she was not officially nominated by the Nigerian Senate, she attended the meeting as a Nigerian representative, funding the trip herself without using state resources or an official passport.

However, this has led to political backlash and efforts to discredit her.

“Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to representing her people and upholding democratic principles,” Womanifesto said.

“Her participation in the recent IPU meeting was an exercise of her right as a duly elected senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

While the Senator’s trip was reportedly self-funded, her actions have been mischaracterized by some, fueling allegations that her credibility is being undermined for political gain.

The group decried the ongoing investigation into her attendance as a politically motivated attack, designed to discredit her and silence her voice in the Senate.

“Contrary to claims questioning her legitimacy, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan attended the IPU meeting as a legitimate representative, and her efforts to raise important issues within the Senate should be respected,” the group added.

The group also raised alarms about her safety, with reports indicating plans to arrest her upon her return to Nigeria.

It condemned these actions as an unjust and unconstitutional assault on her rights as an elected official, calling for a thorough and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding her treatment.

“Any attempt to arrest Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan based on unfounded allegations is a direct violation of her rights as a Nigerian citizen and an elected representative,” Womanifesto declared.

“We demand a transparent investigation into these actions and call on the authorities to guarantee her safety upon her return.”

Given concerns over potential bias, Womanifesto called for the establishment of a Special Committee to investigate the allegations against the senator, stating that the current Ethics Committee cannot be trusted due to public statements made by Senate President Godswill Akpabio and other members.

“We demand that the Senate constitute an Ad-Hoc Special Committee to investigate the issues surrounding Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s attendance at the IPU meeting.

“This committee must be free from political bias to ensure a fair and transparent process,” the statement read.

Additionally, the group urged the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC) to appoint an independent investigator to oversee the inquiry, ensuring that the investigation is based on facts rather than political manoeuvring.

“It is crucial that any investigation into Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s actions is impartial and transparent,” the statement emphasized.

“The role of the ICPC is essential to ensuring that the truth comes to light and that political interference does not cloud the process.”

The group also stressed the importance of public hearings, where all relevant testimonies can be heard in an open and accountable manner.

“The process undertaken by the Special Committee must be transparent, conducted through public hearings where all relevant testimonies are heard,” Womanifesto insisted.

The group further called for all stakeholders to respect Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s right to fair treatment and uphold her dignity.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and will not rest until justice is served,” Womanifesto vowed.

There are claims suggesting that Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello may be working together to orchestrate a recall of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Sources indicate that recent meetings between the two men, including one at a Hilton hotel, may be linked to efforts to remove her from office.

With growing tensions, Womanifesto has reaffirmed its commitment to justice, transparency, and upholding democratic principles in defence of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The group vowed to continue advocating for her rights and to fight against any attempts to undermine her position in the Senate.

