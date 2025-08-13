Woman Sues Nollywood Actress, Anjorin, Over Alleged Human Rights Violation

A Lagos resident, Jael Kofoworola Akanji (popularly known as Alabike), has filed a N500 million suit against popular Nollywood actress, Aishat Elizabeth Anjorin (Lizzy Anjorin) over alleged violation of her fundamental human rights.

It was learnt that on July 23, 2025, the home of Akanji was allegedly invaded by operatives of the Nigeria Police on the instructions of Anjorin. Despite directives from the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police, Zone 2 Command, Lagos; who reportedly advised that the matter was not a police case and should be resolved privately;

Akanji was charged to court the following day and subsequently remanded at Kirikiri Correctional Centre over alleged offences. The case was later adjourned to August 21, 2025. Akanji has now filed a coun- tersuit seeking the enforce- ment of her fundamental rights.

The legal action, contained in an Originating Motion/Motion on Notice dated August 11, 2025, which was filed at the Federal High Court, Lagos, in Suit No. FHC/C/CS/1598/25 by Yakubu Eleto Chambers, Oyinbo, Lagos, and signed by Yakubu Eleto Esq. and others. Joined in the suit are Officer Sunday Spirit White and the AIG Zone 2 Command, Lagos, as second and third respondents respectively.

The applicant is seeking several declarations and orders, including a declaration that the forceful invasion and siege of her residence by agents of the respondents without cause or a court order is unconstitutional and violates her fundamental rights under Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria.