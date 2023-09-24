Woman Speaks On Alleged Encounter With Mohbad (Video)

Following the death of Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, an unidentified woman has claimed to have had a one-on-one encounter with the late singer.

It would be recalled that the late singer died on Tuesday, September 12, at the tender age of 27 under controversial circumstances.

However, in a viral video sighted by Sunday Telegraph, the woman could be heard saying, “I’ve heard, I’ll tell your mother,” in response to an individual whose face wasn’t revealed in the video.

She goes on to explain that the late singer, had been going abroad to seek help because he wanted to find peace after his death.

READ ALSO:

The lady’s statement reads: “I’ll keep updating people on the next move. Let’s pray for this boy to find peace.” “This boy says he wants to rest; he fought many battles. He reached out to people he thought could save him, but none of those people could help him. That’s why he feels or knows that the only way he can find peace of mind is by resting in peace.” “This boy says he wants to rest in peace; he lived a life of pain, died in pain, and doesn’t want to keep wandering around.” She added that he died on the road and couldn’t find sleep. He said he’s reaching out to many people, appearing to many people, so that people should just ask God for forgiveness. Watch the video below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by GISTLOVERSBLOG (@gistloversggram1_mediahouse)