Woman Sends SoS To Ondo Govt Over Threats By Traditional Cult Group To Husband

A middle-aged woman, Mrs. Maryjil Akinsitan, has made a passionate appeal to the Ondo State government and the Federal Government to save her husband and family from persistent threats by a traditional cult group known as Ayelala, which is reportedly attempting to force her husband, 45-year-old Akinwale Akinsitan, into assuming leadership of the group in the Ode-Irele area of the state.

In a statement personally signed and made available to the media, Mrs. Akinsitan expressed deep concern over what she described as “relentless harassment” by members of the group.

She said that her family has been living in constant fear since her husband’s refusal to accept the role of Olori (leader) of the cult.

Maryjil explained that the issue dates back to the birth of Akinwale, when members of the cult allegedly consulted their deities and declared that the child was destined for greatness and must eventually become a priest and leader of the group.

“Being a devout Christian family, especially my late father-in-law, the family rejected the cult’s demand to initiate the boy. That decision has continued to haunt us,” she stated.

According to her, the Ayelala group sent several letters to the family demanding Akinwale’s initiation. One such letter, dated May 11, 1980, reportedly congratulated the family on Akinwale’s birth and insisted that he be presented at the Iledi (shrine) on his eighth day for ritual initiation.

The group claimed their goddess had chosen him to become a future priest in their lineage. “The letter read in part: ‘The entire Ayelala Fraternity of Ode-Irele congratulates your family on the birth of your son.

We thank the goddess for safe delivery. As is customary, the Olori consulted Ayelala two days after the birth, and it was revealed that the goddess has chosen your son to be a future priest.’”

Maryjil said the family continued to resist the group’s pressure, and as threats intensified, Akinwale was forced to flee Ode-Irele for his safety. His whereabouts remain unknown even to his immediate family.