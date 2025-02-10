WOMAN Pushes Against Girl Child Circumcision

Share

A group, the Women Organized for Mentorship and Advocacy Network (WOMAN) has called on parents and guardians to desist from circumcising their female children.

Maintaining that it is a violation of their rights, it added that it is harmful to their reproductive system.

Raising awareness in Yenagoa at the weekend on some critical health issues such as prevention of cancer, cholera, female genital mutilation and vaccination, WOMAN advised parents to take precautionary measures against these diseases.

It also used the opportunity to sensitize the people on the importance and benefits of vaccination.

Speaking at the event, Executive Director, WOMAN, Lady Eunice Nnachi, who spoke on the prevention of cholera, emphasized the need for regular hand washing and proper hygiene.

She said: “Parents and guardians should desist from circumcision of female children. It is a violation of their rights and it is harmful to their reproductive system.

“Also, Cholera is a preventable disease. if we can always wash our hands and stop eating food on the streets which could be contaminated, we will prevent it”.

